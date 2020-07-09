Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Pennsylvania today, with a visit to Philly on his list of stops. His visit comes a day after the Trump Administration’s regulations giving employers the ability to deny employees free coverage for birth control was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court. Former Vice President Joe Biden will also be in the state today. Combined, the visits of Pence and Biden show the importance of the state in the 2020 election, my colleagues report.