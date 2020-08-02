Working now, during the pandemic, means I have to make sure I have enough cleaning supplies and the right mask for the job. Throughout these last few months, I’ve been trying different kinds of masks, I know which ones will hurt my face after hours of wear, I know which ones are incredibly hard to breathe in, I know which ones feel like they aren’t protecting much at all. I also started preparing my own lunch every day. When restaurants were shut down it was harder to find food and I didn’t want to go in and out of my home multiple times during the day. It also became harder to find bathrooms. I avoid going inside people’s homes and offices as much as possible, which means relying on public restrooms. Target and grocery stores are pretty much always open, so that’s usually my first stop.