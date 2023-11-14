🗳️Philly’s voter turnout | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

The off-year general election last week was a win for Philly Democratic leaders. They had their best performance in 20 years, and turnout numbers were up.

While the city’s voter turnout increased, it didn’t grow as much as elsewhere in the state. Our lead story breaks down the numbers and shows what could be a concern for Democrats in 2024.

While turnout increased in Philadelphia this year — rising 10 percentage points from 2021, and 2 percentage points from 2019 — it still trails behind the rest of the state. The increase in Philly’s turnout was largely concentrated in wealthier, predominately white wards.

On top of that, the city’s share of the statewide Democratic vote once again slid downward.

Together, those figures point to potential problems in 2024, particularly in majority Black and Latino communities, which polls show slippage for Democrats as they look to Philadelphia for help winning the presidential and Senate races in a critical swing state.

Note: Philadelphia had the lowest overall turnout of any county in Pennsylvania, and the third lowest Democratic turnout statewide.

Dive into the data to compare with other past off-year elections.

Brian Burrows, the former president of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical workers, billed the union more than $65,000 for renovations on his New Jersey home and other properties he owned. That’s according to Anthony Massa, the contractor who oversaw that work.

He told the story to a federal jury Monday, and how he hid the cost of those jobs for years by padding bills he submitted to Local 98 for work he was simultaneously overseeing on union-owned buildings.

Massa’s testimony kicked off the second week of the federal embezzlement trial of Burrows and Local 98′s former leader John J. Dougherty. They are accused, along with other union officials, of embezzling more than $600,000 from the union.

His testimony is expected to continue today as prosecutors focus on the work he did for Dougherty for his home and those of his family members.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

In 2004, storied paleontologist Ted Daeschler helped discover a prehistoric fishlike creature believed to be a key link between fish and humans.

How old is it?

A) 375 million years

B) 400 million years

C) 50 million years

D) 150 million years

Think you know? Check your answer.

🎉 Celebrating: A Central High graduate is one of this year’s Rhodes Scholars.

🏠 Watching: The housing market, which is only getting tighter. Baby boomers are buying up all the houses.

Hint: Christmas at FDR Park

INTENT OWLS

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Sharyn Redding, who correctly guessed Monday’s answer: Kris Jenner. Email us if you know the answer.

