Over the past decade, an Inquirer investigation reveals that a police arbitration process has cost Philly taxpayers at least $5 million. And that could be a very low estimate. Speaking of things that are low, enrollment at colleges across the country is falling below targets. And that means higher competition for a smaller pool. And, finally, the Phillies ended their season yesterday, finishing with a lower-than-expected win total.
The oft-criticized police arbitration process reinstates fired cops and allows others to escape lesser punishment imposed by police brass. And it also has cost Philadelphia taxpayers at least $5 million, and possibly significantly more, according to city financial records.
The reason the $5 million estimate is likely low is because the city could not find dozens of financial records sought by The Inquirer.
Here’s what happened at Bucknell University this spring: The May 1st deadline for admission acceptance came and went with the school short of its admission target. So it went into its waiting list. Usually, Bucknell takes 35 students. This year, they needed 100, and still started the fall dozens of students below its target.
It’s something that’s happening in Philadelphia, across the region, and throughout the country, as the number of high school grads is expected to drop.
Among those properties are some of the city’s most famous buildings, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Lincoln Financial Field, and the former Aramark Tower.
They’re among nearly 23,000 properties (and 17% of the city’s real estate value) that don’t have to pay property taxes because they are owned by nonprofits or government institutions. Should they be asked to pay up?
- The alleged Rittenhouse hedge fund scammer started raising $100 million in a pretty conventional way: with a list of rich Philadelphians, including owners of the Philadelphia Eagles and Union.
- Teens realize that vaping might have some risks (including mysterious health conditions), but some admit they’re too addicted to give it up.
- For the first time this November, every single Philly polling location will be accessible to voters with physical disabilities and to those that have mobility issues.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told New Jersey Democrats that an impeachment inquiry of President Trump is an “obligation.” That puts even more focus on Rep. Jeff Van Drew, one of about a dozen House Dems who is holding out on impeachment while two of his peers in swing districts shifted their positions. Van Drew’s position drew thanks from Trump over the weekend.
- A Philadelphia police officer who was charged with sexual assault had his bail set at $1,000,000.
- A lightning strike from this weekend’s storm heavily damaged a church in Chester County.
- The Phillies lost their final game of the 2019 season yesterday, meaning it could be the end of the road for their manager. And, for Bryce Harper, it’s one season down, 12 more to go.
- Have we found Philly’s next homegrown movie star?
- It doesn’t feel like fall yet. But when will it look like fall? A foliage report suggests that even though those of us that live in or close to Philadelphia will have to wait a bit longer for those bright colors, it could be worth the wait.
- Philly is becoming a national model for how to get more young people to serve in the community.
- There’s a medical marijuana drought in Pennsylvania right now, and it’s having a real impact for those who rely on it to deal with seizures, nausea, and anxiety.
- One county is fighting to save Pennsylvania’s iconic barns.
- 🗣️🗣️Let’s hear it for my colleagues that won The Inquirer’s first Emmy in its 190-year history for their work covering a love story in the Italian Market and the record-breaking season by a West Philly high school football team that was driven by the memory of a slain teammate. They are Astrid Rodrigues, Lauren Schneiderman, Raishad Hardnett, and Heather Khalifa. 🎉🎉
“What kind of moral bankrupts try to shut our doors to those who saved American lives? Here’s the answer: These moves are part of a crusade by White House adviser Stephen Miller to slash legal refugee admissions to zero, if possible.” — Inquirer columnist Trudy Rubin writes about a policy that would seem to block visas for Iraqis who saved American lives.
- A data report signaled that poverty has declined in Philly. And that’s something to celebrate, but with caution, The Inquirer Editorial Board writes.
- In the week’s Brain Trust column, Abraham Gutman writes about anti-vaxxers to see if there’s a larger policy issue at play. And there might be.
- Considering a “staycation”? Philadelphia magazine compares our hotel scene to that of other cities.
- The Washington Post has a feature looking at rural America’s “medical deserts,” where there’s just one doctor for 11,000 square miles.
- Wired looks at how surveillance cameras like Ring doorbells are changing suburban life.
Two Philly friends have been working to save lives in Nepal through EducateHKC, a program they started to take kids off the streets and put them into classrooms.