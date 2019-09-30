Over the past decade, an Inquirer investigation reveals that a police arbitration process has cost Philly taxpayers at least $5 million. And that could be a very low estimate. Speaking of things that are low, enrollment at colleges across the country is falling below targets. And that means higher competition for a smaller pool. And, finally, the Phillies ended their season yesterday, finishing with a lower-than-expected win total.

Police arbitration payouts have cost Philly taxpayers at least $5 million over the last decade

The oft-criticized police arbitration process reinstates fired cops and allows others to escape lesser punishment imposed by police brass. And it also has cost Philadelphia taxpayers at least $5 million, and possibly significantly more, according to city financial records.

The reason the $5 million estimate is likely low is because the city could not find dozens of financial records sought by The Inquirer.

Colleges are competing for fewer students, meaning more pressure to meet enrollment targets

Here’s what happened at Bucknell University this spring: The May 1st deadline for admission acceptance came and went with the school short of its admission target. So it went into its waiting list. Usually, Bucknell takes 35 students. This year, they needed 100, and still started the fall dozens of students below its target.

It’s something that’s happening in Philadelphia, across the region, and throughout the country, as the number of high school grads is expected to drop.

Almost $30 billion of Philly real estate is exempt from property taxes

Among those properties are some of the city’s most famous buildings, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Lincoln Financial Field, and the former Aramark Tower.

They’re among nearly 23,000 properties (and 17% of the city’s real estate value) that don’t have to pay property taxes because they are owned by nonprofits or government institutions. Should they be asked to pay up?

“What kind of moral bankrupts try to shut our doors to those who saved American lives? Here’s the answer: These moves are part of a crusade by White House adviser Stephen Miller to slash legal refugee admissions to zero, if possible.” — Inquirer columnist Trudy Rubin writes about a policy that would seem to block visas for Iraqis who saved American lives.

  • A data report signaled that poverty has declined in Philly. And that’s something to celebrate, but with caution, The Inquirer Editorial Board writes.
  • In the week’s Brain Trust column, Abraham Gutman writes about anti-vaxxers to see if there’s a larger policy issue at play. And there might be.

Two Philly friends have been working to save lives in Nepal through EducateHKC, a program they started to take kids off the streets and put them into classrooms.