You may want to keep an umbrella handy today, Philly; there’s a chance of rain in the forecast. And, in the Philadelphia Police Department, there’s a healthy chance the firing or discipline of a misbehaving officer will be overturned in arbitration, an Inquirer analysis found. Obtaining and reviewing 170 previously confidential police arbitration opinions and settlements from 2011 to 2019, the Inquirer’s analysis of the once-secret records shows how the arbitration system has overturned the firings or discipline of more than 100 Philadelphia cops. In other news, a longtime teacher in South Philadelphia has mesothelioma, and officials say they are investigating a potential cancer cluster linked to asbestos problems in the city’s school district.