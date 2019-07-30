The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the city’s police department are partnering with a virtual reality company to work with people with autism. They are hoping that virtual reality will be an effective learning tool for teaching children with autism about how to interact with police officers. Also, homeowners throughout the Philly region have been paying too much in property taxes. This week is your last chance to try to change that.

Josh Rosenblat

People with autism face special risks dealing with police. This virtual reality program could help.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Center for Autism Research wants to see if virtual reality can be an effective tool to help people with autism interact with police officers in the real world.

It’s not very common for cops to receive training about autism. For example, a person with autism may not make eye contact. And to an officer, that may seem like evasiveness.

Researchers hope that people on the autism spectrum can use this new technology to learn how to handle difficult encounters.

You may be paying too much in property taxes. And you have until Thursday to do something about it.

Thousands of homeowners in the Philly region may be overpaying on their property taxes. For example, more than 40% of Delco homeowners might be paying too much this year, and will be next year, too.

But that should change in 2021, when new values take effect. Right now, though, an Inquirer analysis shows that just over a quarter of homeowners in the region will be paying taxes based on fair assessments, with other homeowners paying too much and too little in taxes.

If your house is overassessed, you can file an appeal by Aug. 1.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Don't waste the weekend

... or the week! Thanks for the pic, @jasoncoopman.

That’s Interesting

Opinions

David Fitzsimmons/The Arizona Star

“The people who say that gentrification can be helpful are the same people who go into communities and use words like ‘growth’ and ‘opportunity.’ The ‘growth’ and ‘opportunity’ that comes from newcomers into a neighborhood often fails to benefit the long-term residents.” - Angelita Ellison is a long-term resident of Philadelphia who lives in Northwest Philly with her son. She writes about how gentrification displaced her family from Point Breeze.

  • Robert Field, a Drexel professor of law and public health, writes about what happens to Medicare if “Medicare for All” eliminates private insurance, a key policy debate for 2020 Democrats.
  • More police complaints should mean more transparency in those reports, not less, The Inquirer Editorial Board writes.

What we’re reading

Guest eat and drink in the Dinosaur Hall during the Door 19 event at The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Thursday, June 13, 2019. The events are exclusive that give attendees/millennials a look at parts of the collection that aren't on display, with booze and activities.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
A Daily Dose of | Museum Experiences

Philadelphia museums are banking on theme nights, activities, food, and booze to intrigue young audiences enough to visit them.