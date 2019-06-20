It’s a mess out there, Philly. There’s rain in the forecast for later today, but heavy downpours overnight flooded highways in the Philadelphia area this morning, causing major travel headaches for South Jersey commuters and PATCO riders. Hopefully it will be sunny at the Shore this weekend. Before you go, check to make sure your favorite beach is open. In the city, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross announced that over 70 officers were being taken off the streets due to an internal investigation into cops’ social media posts. And in the 'burbs, Republicans wonder whether Donald Trump can keep the support he had in 2016.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross announced Wednesday afternoon that the Philadelphia Police Department has taken 72 officers off street duty. None of the cops were identified by name. The move comes as the department continues to investigate racist or offensive Facebook posts allegedly made by city officers.
About three weeks ago, advocates studying police bias published a database of what they said were racist or offensive Facebook posts made by law enforcement officials in eight jurisdictions, including Philly. The database said it contained posts or comments from 330 active Philadelphia police officers, including 15 at or above the rank of lieutenant.
Then, on June 6, several days after the database was posted, Ross said 10 cops had been placed on desk duty while Internal Affairs investigated whether any of the officers’ posts violated the department’s social media policy.
The happiest days of Chris Camino’s life were spent as a kid, growing up going to the beach. But when his grandparents parted ways with their three-story house in salty-aired Ventnor, Camino’s memories remained sun-soaked and sandy. For years, he plotted to buy that house and rekindle those memories. Then one day, he saw a “for sale” sign.
The memories families make are as much a constant at the Shore as Shoobies and saltwater taffy. This summer we’ll be featuring a series of stories about how family — and those friends who become family — make the Shore special.
And this year we’ve got something new: a handy guide that lets you check in real time whether or not your favorite beach is open. You can save your favorite beaches, see the weather forecast, get driving directions, and more.
About 100 Trump supporters cheered along at a King of Prussia brewery while watching the president’s reelection announcement on TV Tuesday night.
The four counties surrounding Philly made up a third of Pennsylvania’s voters in the 2016 presidential election and could have a large impact on Trump’s ability to reclaim the White House in 2020. Over the past two decades, Philly’s suburbs have shifted from red to blue, according to party registrations.
Even so, at least one suburban Republican says, “there is a silent majority here. But it’s not so silent anymore.”
- Heavy downpours overnight caused major flooding in the Philly area Thursday morning and forced the PATCO High Speed Line to suspend morning rush hour service through South Jersey.
- The prime suspect in last week’s shooting of ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic is also described by Reading police as a crime boss facing charges of ordering the shooting of a teen in the Pennsylvania city.
- An additional four crew members were charged Wednesday in connection with the record-breaking, 16-ton cocaine bust on a cargo ship at the Port of Philadelphia. The additional arrests come after two other crew members were charged with violations of maritime drug trafficking laws earlier this week.
- A Pennsylvania mushroom farm manager is wondering why immigration police are out to get him. A visit to “America’s Mushroom Capital” indicates a shortage of labor but with no shortage of questions.
- A youth-services agency called VisionQuest that wants to house 60 undocumented immigrant children in North Philly is getting blowback — both from officials and advocacy groups — and is in a contentious legal battle with the city. In part because of that, the agency is exploring a possible move of the center to Norristown. But Norristown officials haven’t shown much enthusiasm for helping the agency move out of Philly.
- The NBA draft is tonight and the 76ers have the chance to add some young players to their roster. Who could they pick? Four members of our sports staff — columnist David Murphy and beat writers Keith Pompey, Sarah Todd, and Marc Narducci — made their projections for the team’s first-round selection.
- Presidential candidates like Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey are discussing reparations on the campaign trail, and Congress held its first hearing on the topic Wednesday in more than a decade. Meanwhile, former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden drew fire from fellow Democrats after talking about cooperating with segregationist senators as a symbol of a more civilized political era.
- People in Pennsylvania and New Jersey appear to love making drunken online purchases, according to a survey. Are you guilty of imbibing and buying? We want to hear about it.
- Following the publication of museum worker salaries from all of the world, a reader through Curious Philly wondered — can you get fired for adding your salary to a list like that? Labor reporter Juliana Reyes found the answer.
- Good luck getting $30 tickets for Bradley Cooper in Candide with the Philadelphia Orchestra.
- In the 240-some years since the Declaration of Independence was printed on thousands of broadsheets to be sent around and read aloud, few have survived and even fewer are still legible. One of those rare, mint-condition copies is on display at a Philly museum.
- How old is old? A study from a New Jersey aging services company found that how you think about age could be very different than how that obviously super ancient person sitting next to you perceives it.
- Schuylkill Yards kicked off its project by turning a parking lot into a park. But does it feel any different?
“Many Philadelphians are missing the point. As a city, it’s time for us to claim the cheesesteak as a whole, not just the handful of ingredients that we arbitrarily deem are right because they’re ‘classic.’” — Inquirer Senior Engagement Editor Ray Boyd writes about opening our city’s hearts (er, mouths) to a wider range of toppings on our cheesesteaks.
- Philadelphia needs to increase access to legal services with a “one-stop shop,” writes David L. Cohen, a Comcast VP and diversity chief, and lawyers Robert C. Heim and Leslie Anne Miller.
- Half of young Americans say they don’t know much about the U.S. Army. Lt. Col Keith D. Bryant writes about why he thinks that has to change.
- Philly parks — 30 of them — contain sonic devices that target teenagers with terrible sounds only they can hear, Billy Penn reports. The city has been using the devices (banned in other cities around the globe) since 2014.
- The Washington Post had a local write a travel guide for Philly and it’s ... not that touristy.
- Here’s a fun one for you from The Atlantic: you’re approaching your professional decline faster — much faster — than you might think.
Philadelphia police officers vow to protect and serve the citizens of this city. Here’s what that looks like.