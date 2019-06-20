View this post on Instagram

You never realized how thick your fog was until it lifted- JR Ward • • • #williampennwednesday #phlbucketlist #215shooters#discoverPHL#fatalframes#ig_unitedstates#igers_philly#pcpotd#phillyphire#phillypulse#phillyunknown#visitphilly#whyilovephilly#mkexplore#ourphilly#howphillyseesphilly #usaprimeshots #rsa_main#ig_northamerica#visiongods#igworldclub#royalsnappingartists#ig_refined#sky_sultans#sky_captures