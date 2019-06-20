It’s a mess out there, Philly. There’s rain in the forecast for later today, but heavy downpours overnight flooded highways in the Philadelphia area this morning, causing major travel headaches for South Jersey commuters and PATCO riders. Hopefully it will be sunny at the Shore this weekend. Before you go, check to make sure your favorite beach is open. In the city, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross announced that over 70 officers were being taken off the streets due to an internal investigation into cops’ social media posts. And in the 'burbs, Republicans wonder whether Donald Trump can keep the support he had in 2016.

Philadelphia Police Department takes 72 officers off streets

Police Commissioner Richard Ross announced Wednesday afternoon that the Philadelphia Police Department has taken 72 officers off street duty. None of the cops were identified by name. The move comes as the department continues to investigate racist or offensive Facebook posts allegedly made by city officers.

About three weeks ago, advocates studying police bias published a database of what they said were racist or offensive Facebook posts made by law enforcement officials in eight jurisdictions, including Philly. The database said it contained posts or comments from 330 active Philadelphia police officers, including 15 at or above the rank of lieutenant.

Then, on June 6, several days after the database was posted, Ross said 10 cops had been placed on desk duty while Internal Affairs investigated whether any of the officers’ posts violated the department’s social media policy.

When buying a Shore house comes with rooms full of childhood memories

The happiest days of Chris Camino’s life were spent as a kid, growing up going to the beach. But when his grandparents parted ways with their three-story house in salty-aired Ventnor, Camino’s memories remained sun-soaked and sandy. For years, he plotted to buy that house and rekindle those memories. Then one day, he saw a “for sale” sign.

The memories families make are as much a constant at the Shore as Shoobies and saltwater taffy. This summer we’ll be featuring a series of stories about how family — and those friends who become family — make the Shore special.

And this year we’ve got something new: a handy guide that lets you check in real time whether or not your favorite beach is open. You can save your favorite beaches, see the weather forecast, get driving directions, and more.

Is there a ‘silent (red) majority’ in Philly’s blue suburbs?

About 100 Trump supporters cheered along at a King of Prussia brewery while watching the president’s reelection announcement on TV Tuesday night.

The four counties surrounding Philly made up a third of Pennsylvania’s voters in the 2016 presidential election and could have a large impact on Trump’s ability to reclaim the White House in 2020. Over the past two decades, Philly’s suburbs have shifted from red to blue, according to party registrations.

Even so, at least one suburban Republican says, “there is a silent majority here. But it’s not so silent anymore.”

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Billy Penn is just like us. He enjoys watching the sunsets, too. Awesome shot, @lightbender_photo.

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Signe Wilkinson
The Trump 2020 campaign’s new slogan

“Many Philadelphians are missing the point. As a city, it’s time for us to claim the cheesesteak as a whole, not just the handful of ingredients that we arbitrarily deem are right because they’re ‘classic.’”Inquirer Senior Engagement Editor Ray Boyd writes about opening our city’s hearts (er, mouths) to a wider range of toppings on our cheesesteaks.

  • Philadelphia needs to increase access to legal services with a “one-stop shop,” writes David L. Cohen, a Comcast VP and diversity chief, and lawyers Robert C. Heim and Leslie Anne Miller.
  • Half of young Americans say they don’t know much about the U.S. Army. Lt. Col Keith D. Bryant writes about why he thinks that has to change.

Jaci Downs
Sgt. Matthew Lowe of the 2nd Police District was one of 61 officers commended for bravery at a ceremony at the Fraternal Order of Police on May 22, 2019.

Your Daily Dose of | The UpSide

Philadelphia police officers vow to protect and serve the citizens of this city. Here’s what that looks like.