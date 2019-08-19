“It’s never been fair that generations of mostly black and brown people have been viewed as dispensable, buried under the dismissive label of 'everyday’ gun violence — one I’m guilty of using in my own columns. It signals that the loss of some lives in this country is viewed as routine, expected. Normal.” — Columnist Helen Ubiñas writes about another shooting that occurred in Philadelphia last week, one that happened about ten miles from the standoff in North Philadelphia on the same day.