In the days and hours afterward, Julie and I looked through the posts and used our own reporting to try and confirm whatever pieces of the database we could. There were a variety of tactics we used: Searching for the Facebook profiles included in the database to see if we could find them and/or the posts in question; running an officer’s name through city payroll records to see if they were, in fact, on the force; trying to reach those officers, through Facebook messages, or calls, or emails; searching Nexis (an online database and research service), Google, and our archives for information about the officers; asking the Police Department about certain officers or posts to see if they were aware or would verify; reaching out to the police union to see if they’d comment; looking through other databases for officers and/or clues about them, such as court records, arrest records, and other databases we have internally.