The sixth day of protests in Philadelphia saw peaceful demonstrations focused on unity, and also saw protests ripple across the suburbs, from the Main Line to Norristown. Here are pictures of what that looked like. Also, after some uncertainty earlier in the week, Philadelphia will move into the “yellow” phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus reopening plan.
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
A Temple University student was arrested during Monday’s protests and was being held on allegations that he had assaulted a police officer by pushing him off a bike, causing him to break a hand.
The student, Evan Gorski, was released from custody on Wednesday after video surfaced of Gorski appearing to try to separate an officer and a protester, then immediately retreating when another officer raised his baton. The video then shows a police officer striking him in the head with a baton and another using his knee to pin his face to the street. The charges were dismissed after prosecutors viewed the videos.
The incident is being investigated, according to a police spokesperson.
“The police were lying,” Gorski’s lawyer said. “We had a protest against police brutality, and then police brutalize my client and try to frame him for a crime he didn’t commit.”
Outrage over police injustice is older than the nation itself, my colleague Valerie Russ writes. Yesterday, those protesting demanded a set of police reforms. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that he would appoint a watchdog and create a commission to investigate alleged misconduct by state police and the other law enforcement agencies he oversees. And, Philly’s police commissioner told cops that they could not cover their badge numbers with mourning crepe.
Philadelphia’s retailers, day cares, and offices will be allowed to reopen today. For the last 10 weeks or so, the region has largely been in lockdown mode. Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester Counties will also make this move today.
The city’s shift to the yellow phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus plan comes even as there were some concerns about how the past week of protests could alter Philly’s plans to begin loosening restrictions.
Here’s a list of the Pennsylvania businesses that can be open during the yellow phase.
- After the statue of former Philadelphia Mayor and Police Commissioner Frank Rizzo was removed, the mural that has been in the Italian Market for nearly 25 years is coming down, too. It’ll be replaced by a mural that “better represents” the community, according to a statement from the United Merchants of the South Ninth Street Business Association.
- “It sucks,” said Rick Krajewski, a Democratic state House candidate in West Philadelphia, about having no idea if he’s won or lost in the primary election. He’s not alone.
- Researchers have found a new group of chemicals that were likely used as substitutes for the highly toxic PFAS in soil samples from New Jersey. It’s not yet known if those new chemicals are toxic or dangerous.
- The Philadelphia schools “have to be a lot better at calling out racism and talking about that and how it impacts our young people, creating the conditions for young people to say what’s on their mind,” said district Superintendent William R. Hite Jr.
- Whole Foods was paying employees an additional $2 per hour for working during the pandemic. But now, Whole Foods and other retailers have ended hazard pay for workers even as the coronavirus remains a threat.
- The coronavirus has been devastating, especially for people over 80. But many are surviving, some with no symptoms or mild ones.
Another shot of the dangerous storm rolling over Philadelphia. Thanks for sharing, @shutter.sean.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- 😷This physician assistant raised $21,000 in 21 whirlwind days to get PPE for her hospital colleagues.
- 🏀The NBA will officially return with a 22-team format that would tentatively begin July 31. That means the Sixers will have a chance to show what kind of team they really are.
- 🍔Josh Kim’s restaurant has been converted to a popup grocery store because he noticed that his Brewerytown “community is hurting. We have to do something.”
- ⚾Read a plea from an anonymous MLB player asking for a deal to play baseball this season.
- 🎤Here are some things you can stream this weekend, including the Roots’ powerful “It Ain’t Fair.”
- 🍺A Chester County restaurant owner worked hard to have a plan to safely reopen. Then he wrote about it on Facebook, where he faced so much backlash to his posted safety measures that he ended up taking some of them down.
“So again, to be clear, my request of you, as my white friend, is for you to acknowledge the current state of existence for black people in this country, without exception. Recognize and denounce systems of injustice in this country that are used to continue the marginalization, intimidation, and degradation of black people, without exception.” — writes Tracy Motley, a teacher at Episcopal Academy, in an open letter to her white friends.
- Faye M. Anderson, the director of All That Philly Jazz, writes about three black Philadelphians whose statues should replace Rizzo’s.
- Columnist Will Bunch writes about being out with the protesters in Philadelphia and what the future might hold.
- New Jersey officials announced this week that it will become the first state to teach about climate change to students in kindergarten through high school. NorthJersey.com has a report.
- NJ.com reports on the rules that restaurants and bars must follow when they reopen.
- How did Iceland manage to “virtually eliminate” the coronavirus? The New Yorker explores.
Forty-six years ago, the Flyers clinched their first Stanley Cup after a 1-0 win over Boston. In the post-game handshake line, a shaggy-haired person with a bottle of champagne joined in, shaking hands with the Bruins. Now, ex-Flyer Brad Marsh, who is the president of the team’s alumni association, wants to know who this person is. He’s even offering a reward.