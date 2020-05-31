Lai: I’ve never seen this level of anxiety from elections officials and voters because they’re literally worried about questions of life and death. It is an incredible logistical nightmare to run an election during a pandemic while also implementing structural changes such as allowing all voters to vote by mail. When elections draw near, I’m often talking to election officials late in the day, often as they’re driving back from work or afterward. This time, they’re calling me at later and later hours. I talked to people on Memorial Day who were working in their offices, and I’ve talked to election officials calling close to midnight as they get off from work. For voters, so much is different: Voting by mail has been the major shift, but for in-person voting there are major polling place closures in some places, including Philly. There are also new voting machines in some places. It’s a lot, stacked on top of each other.