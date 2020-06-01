Although Center City was the focal point of the chaos Saturday night, it spilled into 52nd Street in West Philadelphia yesterday. Among the differences between the two settings is that 52nd Street is part of a business corridor that serves a predominantly black neighborhood where recent and controversial revitalization efforts have helped support storefront improvements and sidewalk merchants. Almost all the businesses on 52nd are small or locally owned, and about half are black-owned, according to Jabari Jones, the president of the West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative. As stores were looted, Philadelphia police fired tear gas. But by early evening, the police were shooting canisters at people who were simply standing on the street.