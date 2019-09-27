Philadelphia is one of the country’s most lucrative places for flipping real estate. In fact, The Inquirer has found that a group of speculators in the city are setting their sights on ill-informed heirs and walking away with massive gains. Meanwhile, the city has finally passed a bill to protect children from lead in rental housing after an 18-month battle. Also, the Eagles fought their way to a much-needed win in Green Bay.
— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
A band of loosely affiliated speculators have found a new way to take control of long-abandoned properties in Philly and put them back on the market for major profits — the latest example of exploiting the poor and poorly informed.
Inquirer reporting has found instances of entrepreneurs targeting heirs in gentrifying neighborhoods who often have no idea what their property is worth. After acquiring the real estate cheap, they make a killing by reselling. Oftentimes, the heir never finds out.
Entrepreneurs argue that they’re helping families get money they never would have seen. But advocates say residents are getting duped by people hunting for ill-informed heirs. Reporters Jacob Adelman and Craig McCoy sift through this complicated trend.
City Council’s approval of a bill to keep children from being exposed to lead in rental housing brought an end to an 18-month battle between landlords and child safety advocates.
“Our children continue to be poisoned by lead even though we have the tools available to create a safer and healthier environment,” Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown, who wrote the legislation, said before yesterday’s 16-0 vote.
While lead paint was banned in 1978, buildings built before then throughout Philly still expose children to lead. The bill addresses enforcement and puts forth new requirements for landlords who argue the rules will hurt their ability to offer affordable housing.
The Birds are 2-2 after defeating Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, 34-27, on Thursday night. A clutch, goal-line interception by Nigel Bradham as the Packers were driving in the final seconds sealed the victory.
Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense found their groove as well. Wentz finished the night with three touchdown passes, including one to Alshon Jeffery, who returned after missing last week’s game with an injury. The Eagles also asserted themselves in the run game behind a stellar 1-2 punch of Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders.
The Eagles now have nine days to prepare for a showdown with the Jets in Philly.
- The acting director of national intelligence testified before Congress Thursday concerning President Donald Trump’s interactions with Ukraine’s president. Joseph Maguire faced tough questioning over his refusal to hand over a whistle-blower complaint, which was released in a redacted form ahead of the testimony.
- Turn off the TV and it’s easy to forget a presidential election is right around the corner if you’re in Pennsylvania. But in Iowa, you couldn’t escape that fact if you tried. Reporter Julia Terruso describes the scene and the process of the Iowa caucus.
- Twelve Philly-area schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools — the U.S. Department of Education’s top honor. The Philadelphia School District saw two winners.
- Despite knowing the benefits, about half of American adults don’t get annual flu shots, according to a new survey. With flu season approaching, reporter Mari Schaefer dives into the reasons why.
- Authorities have charged a Maple Shade man in the death of a 9-year-old therapy dog found shot in the head just blocks from his home.
- The Eagles fan who went viral after catching a baby thrown from a burning building before taking a jab at Nelson Agholor is now capitalizing on the attention with a new business venture. And part of the proceeds are for a good cause.
- Will Smith is going from genie to gangster. The Philly-born actor will take on the role of a New York City crime lord in an upcoming Netflix film that he’ll also produce.
- Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is used to getting heckled. But according to his wife, fans in Washington this week crossed a line when talking about her husband and their family.
- The Center City Trader Joe’s along Market Street is often crowded with customers. Those waiting to get in will be happy to know a new location is in the works just a mile away.
- While you’re at Trader Joe’s, you might want to pick up some camping food. Not sure what to pack for an adventure in the great outdoors? Reporter Grace Dickinson breaks down everything you need, whether you’re rustic or refined.
“Defenders of residency requirements say that they create a force that is better connected to the communities it must serve, a crucial issue amid high police-community tensions. But opponents say demanding officers to live within city limits shrinks the recruitment pool and does not guarantee that officers have better relationships with civilians.” — The opinion staff sets the scene for their latest Pro/Con debate: Should Philly police be required to live in the city?
- Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput was sent to clean up the mess of his predecessors, writes columnist Christine Flowers. With his departure looming, she believes Philly will miss his quiet kindness.
- Meanwhile, professor and author Kathleen Sprows Cummings offers her hope for Chaput’s successor — someone who is more pastoral than polarizing.
- For top athletes, food is fuel. Philadelphia magazine found that out from a local private chef tasked with feeding a Sixers star to get him ready for game time.
- As Vox explains, food can also be a symbol for the class identity you hope to project — a symptom of class anxiety in America disguised as a culinary awakening.
- Food & Wine reports that McDonald’s might be late to the party, but they’re finally testing the fast-food trend they’ve been sleeping on for a while.