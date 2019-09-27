Philadelphia is one of the country’s most lucrative places for flipping real estate. In fact, The Inquirer has found that a group of speculators in the city are setting their sights on ill-informed heirs and walking away with massive gains. Meanwhile, the city has finally passed a bill to protect children from lead in rental housing after an 18-month battle. Also, the Eagles fought their way to a much-needed win in Green Bay.

📧Was this email forwarded to you? If so, you can sign up to get it sent directly to your inbox every morning.📧

— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Speculators pay little in Philly’s gentrifying neighborhoods, leave with massive profits

Partners Bryheim Murray and Kyle Easley bought the property where a rowhome is now rising at 627 W. Oxford St, in North Philadelphia. They bought it $37,500 from an estate and resold it for $155,000 just 19 days later. One of the heirs said it was sold despite her opposition.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Partners Bryheim Murray and Kyle Easley bought the property where a rowhome is now rising at 627 W. Oxford St, in North Philadelphia. They bought it $37,500 from an estate and resold it for $155,000 just 19 days later. One of the heirs said it was sold despite her opposition.

A band of loosely affiliated speculators have found a new way to take control of long-abandoned properties in Philly and put them back on the market for major profits — the latest example of exploiting the poor and poorly informed.

Inquirer reporting has found instances of entrepreneurs targeting heirs in gentrifying neighborhoods who often have no idea what their property is worth. After acquiring the real estate cheap, they make a killing by reselling. Oftentimes, the heir never finds out.

Entrepreneurs argue that they’re helping families get money they never would have seen. But advocates say residents are getting duped by people hunting for ill-informed heirs. Reporters Jacob Adelman and Craig McCoy sift through this complicated trend.

Philadelphia City Council passes lead safety bill

City Council’s approval of a bill to keep children from being exposed to lead in rental housing brought an end to an 18-month battle between landlords and child safety advocates.

“Our children continue to be poisoned by lead even though we have the tools available to create a safer and healthier environment,” Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown, who wrote the legislation, said before yesterday’s 16-0 vote.

While lead paint was banned in 1978, buildings built before then throughout Philly still expose children to lead. The bill addresses enforcement and puts forth new requirements for landlords who argue the rules will hurt their ability to offer affordable housing.

Game-winning interception lifts Eagles over Packers

The Birds are 2-2 after defeating Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, 34-27, on Thursday night. A clutch, goal-line interception by Nigel Bradham as the Packers were driving in the final seconds sealed the victory.

Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense found their groove as well. Wentz finished the night with three touchdown passes, including one to Alshon Jeffery, who returned after missing last week’s game with an injury. The Eagles also asserted themselves in the run game behind a stellar 1-2 punch of Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders.

The Eagles now have nine days to prepare for a showdown with the Jets in Philly.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

@_codys_world_

Did you have a ruff week? I bet you’re ready fur the weekend. Here’s the pawfect pic to get it started, thanks to @_codys_world_ 🐾.

How well do you remember this week’s news 🤔? Look out for our weekly news quiz on our Instagram page later this morning to test your knowledge! We’re at @PhillyInquirer.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Bruce Plante, Tulsa World
Bruce Plante, Tulsa World

“Defenders of residency requirements say that they create a force that is better connected to the communities it must serve, a crucial issue amid high police-community tensions. But opponents say demanding officers to live within city limits shrinks the recruitment pool and does not guarantee that officers have better relationships with civilians.” — The opinion staff sets the scene for their latest Pro/Con debate: Should Philly police be required to live in the city?

What we’re reading