🏡 More living space for your rent | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

A hot summer Sunday awaits. It should be sunny, with a high near 90, so don’t forget the sunscreen.

It’s a common idea that real estate agents express to renters: For the price you’re paying to rent your home, you could own one. Today’s main story explores what’s in it for renters in Philadelphia.

— Paola Pérez (@pdesiperez, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

A new analysis puts Philadelphia among the top three largest U.S. cities where swapping rent for a mortgage could be a worthwhile exchange.

Why? Two words: more space.

Advertisement

This analysis considered how much space the average rent could buy in the nation’s 100 largest cities. It looked at median home prices and the price per square foot in each city.

Philadelphia’s relatively low home prices propel it toward the top of the list of places where you can get a larger home for a price that matches what you already pay for rent. However, those aren’t the only costs involved.

The analysis wrapped property taxes and homeowners insurance into the cost of monthly mortgage payments. But homeowners also have to consider maintenance, upfront closing costs and down payments.

Get a closer look at the data to see just how much more space the average renter could afford here and beyond.

What you should know today

🎤 Now I’m passing the mic to state government reporter Gillian McGoldrick.

In the days following a breakdown in state budget negotiations, lawmakers packed their bags and left the Capitol. So did Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro flew to Indiana, Pa., a small borough about 60 miles east of Pittsburgh where Republican Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman lives. They met in the town’s airport the week after budget talks stalled, and the Democratic governor eventually agreed to put some of his budget priorities on the back burner.

Shapiro also made a promise to Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, saying his administration would address her concerns about a state board overseeing charter schools.

It worked. Ward called the Senate back to work this month and sent the budget to Shapiro’s desk, avoiding an extended standoff.

What looked like Shapiro’s first misstep as governor — upsetting both parties during budget negotiations over a school voucher program — ended in a victory. He flexed his ability to make deals, fulfilled a campaign promise to work across the aisle, and salvaged his relationship with GOP leaders. Their deal allowed state money to resume flowing to school districts, counties, and critical social service programs.

But the work isn’t done. The deal means some of the governor’s new initiatives, such as extra funding for struggling school districts, may not come to fruition until next year.

Continue reading about Shapiro’s role in negotiating the budget across the finish line, and what it could all mean for the rest of his time as governor.

❓Pop quiz❓

The Perseid meteor showers streak through the night sky this weekend. They derive their name from the fact that they appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus, which is about how many light years away?

A) 20 million

B) 100 million

C) 250 million

D) 500 million

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: 👑

FORSAKING PIUS

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Email us if you know the answer. Cheers to Bonnie Coccagna who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Shibe Park.

Photo of the day

🎶 For today’s Sunday track, we’re listening to: “Seeing you tonight / It’s a bad idea, right?” 🎶 Shout-out to our pop music critic Dan DeLuca for this fun weekend playlist.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention another incredible playlist for your listening pleasure: Our collection of Philly hip-hop gems in celebration of the genre turning 50.

👋🏽 I hope you got to see some meteors. I’m brewing some coffee and reading Sally Rooney’s Beautiful World, Where Are You. Thanks for starting your day with The Inquirer.