For almost all of the 125,000 students in the Philadelphia School District, the 2020-21 school year starts today — remotely. Philly’s schools will remain that way until at least November as the district tries to plan a coherent learning experiences for students, maintain a safe atmosphere for workers, and grapple with looming financial issues. My colleague Kristen A. Graham stays on top of it all.
It’s not that there aren’t rules in place for holding an election. It’s that there are so many efforts to change the rules. That’s been causing uncertainty while election officials work to finalize their plans and voters try to figure out how to actually cast their ballots.
Pennsylvania is a state that President Donald Trump won by less than 1% of the votes cast in 2016. So, even small changes that impact voter turnout could have a massive impact.
Launching the school year is going to be a challenge. Philadelphia School Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said as much. Graham interviewed Hite about today’s atypical start to the Philly school year. He insisted, though, that “there’s still a level of excitement and optimism.”
But with the launch of the school year come concerns about finances. The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers contract expired this week without a new agreement being reached. Hite said that the district is projected to face major long-term deficits without aid from the city or state.
- Gov. Tom Wolf dashed any hope of a last-minute extension to Pennsylvania’s eviction ban yesterday. Now, it’s up to lawmakers.
- The first people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine should be medical workers and those in nursing homes, according to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.
- Jill Biden was in Wilmington yesterday and said parents are “losing sleep” as their children go back to school. Here’s a video recapping her visit to Evan G. Shortlidge Academy.
- Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in a pivotal region of Pennsylvania yesterday. And President Trump is set to visit another tomorrow.
- There’s a dark-money group that’s sending Pennsylvania voters mail ballot applications even as Trump keeps attacking mail voting.
- Another Sixers arena story: Philadelphia won’t use the Wells Fargo Center as a voting location for now.
- 🏒The Flyers kept their season alive last night on Scott Laughton’s OT goal. Game 6 is tomorrow.
- 🙅🏿♂️Chadwick Boseman deliberately wanted to uplift the image of Black Americans and others of African descent through the roles he chose, my colleague Valerie Russ writes.
- 🌡️The summer of 2020 has been one of the three hottest Philly summers on record.
- 🦅You can buy a cardboard cutout to fill seats at Eagles games this year, with proceeds going to the Eagles Autism Foundation.
- 🏀Is it time for the Sixers to try to trade Joel Embiid?
- 💡Did you know that a therapist can help you run your small business?
“No recess on a playground. No cafeteria time. Only a herculean effort by valiant teachers on the other end of a lonely modem connection, and whatever scraps of attention caregivers could manage to dish out — if any.” — writes columnist Maria Panaritis about the beginning of virtual schooling.
- This Pro/Con piece asks whether a Sixers arena at Penn’s Landing would be good for Philly.
- Wiley Cunningham, a Philadelphia homeless advocate and member of Philadelphia Housing Action, and Jennifer Bennetch, the founder of #OccupyPHA and co-founder of Philadelphia Housing Action, write about what the city can do to create plans for permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness.
Tatiana Cruz wasn’t too happy when she was asked to work a Friday night shift last month. The nurse with the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania was going to get extra money and her boyfriend, Dominic Gatta, a nurse practitioner at HUP, was also working that night. Then, a colleague suggested they check out the hospital’s helipad, and Gatta was waiting there, got down on one knee, and pulled out a ring.