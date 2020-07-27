“As a parent worried about my daughter’s social and emotional health after having to isolate her for months from other children, and as an educator who deeply values collaborative in-person learning, I sympathize with parents and teachers who are ready to sweep online learning into the dustbin of history. But as flawed as remote learning is, it doesn’t lead to death, and reopening our school buildings will, not only for students and staff, but also for families and communities.” — writes Adam Sanchez, an African American History teacher at Lincoln High School, about why Philly schools’ first reopening plans could have been a “disaster.”