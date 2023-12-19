Secrecy surrounding a murder case | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

The rain should be over now. Expect mostly sunny skies today with temps reaching the low 40s.

Our lead story follows the story of a Philly businessman’s murder and why nearly every detail of the case was hidden from the public.

Boyke Budiarachman, a Philadelphia businessman, was walking toward his pickup truck after leaving a restaurant when a man dressed as a parking attendant snuck up from behind and fatally shot him.

The next day, Westmoreland County police brought his dinner partner and neighbor, Keven Van Lam, in for questioning. Two days later on Nov. 7, 2022, Lam was charged for orchestrating the murder of the man he had worked with in his business of hiring, housing, and transporting immigrants for Western Pennsylvania meatpacking plants.

But if you were following local media, you would’ve never known.

For 10 days, authorities wouldn’t identify the dead man nor the suspect. For four months, Lam sat in a lockup with nearly every fact of his arrest hidden from the public. Reporters scouring electronic dockets of the local courts couldn’t find any reference to him or the charges he faced.

Read on for more details about the case shrouded in intense secrecy.

The first official city review of a draft of the Sixers’ proposed downtown arena generated hours of questioning on Monday.

At least 30 members of the public weighed in during the special meeting of the advisory-only Civic Design Review (CDR) committee. They were uniformly critical of the $1.55 billion project.

The CDR committee members voted at the end of the day to invite the development team back — the only power the advisory board has — to give them a chance to make changes in response to the critiques they heard in the meeting.

Monday’s presentation on the “master plan” for the project focused on parking, loading zones, pedestrian access, and the layout of the buildings. Representatives of the project faced scrutiny and questions on traffic and crowd control from both committee members and public commenters.

Continue reading to learn what’s next for the proposed Sixers arena, and what the draft includes.

What you should know today

Photo of the day

