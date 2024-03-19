With each new sheriff, same old problems | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Howdy, friends, and welcome to the first day of spring. It might only be Tuesday, and a chilly and cloudy one at that, but there’s a tasty bright side: Rita’s is observing the season’s start by handing out free 6-ounce cups of wooder ice.

Our top story today comes from reporters Ryan Briggs and William Bender, and looks into the history of Philly’s scandal-plagued Sheriff’s Office.

Also, Mayor Parker and the Philadelphia police are working to clear people experiencing homelessness from the Philly airport.

Let’s dive in.

Created by William Penn in 1682, the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office has been a source of controversy since at least the mid-19th century under both Democrats and Republicans.

And some of the scandals of yore are strikingly similar to those of modern times.

Attempts to dismantle the office stretch back nearly a century as well. But officials in Philadelphia and Harrisburg have never mustered the political will to get it done.

A similar dynamic persists today, with city officials reluctant to address ongoing issues in the office.

Reporters Ryan Briggs and William Bender looked back at the centuries-old problems plaguing the controversial office.

Over two weeks in late February and early in March, the city took steps to clear people experiencing homelessness from the Philadelphia Airport, where a growing number have been gathering.

🔴 The Philadelphia Police Department was deployed and the Office of Homeless Services provided emergency shelter to those who were displaced.

🔴 A tally of how many people were removed was not available at the time of publication.

🔴 Police did not make any arrests but did issue 14 code violations, according to a city spokesperson.

The efforts come as Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration and the airport look for an outreach organization to “reduce the presence of homeless individuals” at the airport.

Ariana Perez-Castells has the full report.

🧠 Trivia time

Philadelphia’s park system was ranked 32nd out of the country’s 100 most-populated cities, according to the Trust for Public Land. The city counts 576 parks within its limits. Which park is the newest?

A) Sister Cities Park

B) Logan Circle’s Winter Street Greenway

C) South Philadelphia High School Park

D) Spruce Street Harbor Park

⚾ Quizzing: The Phillies will have a different pitcher starting on opening day this year, the team’s 16th since 1990. How many Phillies pitchers can you name? Take our quiz and find out.

🎻 Lamenting: Manayunk’s Grape Room, a beloved bar and live music venue that for years spotlighted local musical talent, is shutting down.

🍽️ Bookmarking: Sharon Thompson-Schill, world-renowned Penn neuroscientist and one of the most prolific diners in Philly, often eats with friends but also relishes dining solo. Here are her picks for the best restaurants to eat alone in Philly.

Hint: This store is selling an inaccurate and bizarre Philadelphia map puzzle that repurposes a years-old stock graphic made by an illustrator based in Ukraine.

BIO LEE VFW

