Welcome to Monday. We’re 19 days from Christmas; 20 days from Umoja, the first night of Kwanzaa; and last night was the final night of Hanukkah. Happy holidays.

Today’s top story looks at how a botched city contract and the slow-moving response to gun violence has Philly neighborhoods in the dark — literally and figuratively.

And with nursing home residents facing higher risks from COVID-19, it’s been hard for officials to keep track of who’s received a booster shot and who has not.

— Kerith Gabriel (@sprtswtr, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

The cliche of a “light at the end of the tunnel” has perhaps never been more true in the case of Philadelphia right now.

We recently reported how botched contract negotiations have left neighborhoods without working street lamps and residents in the pitch black of night — in a city that just eclipsed its record for homicides.

And the response to that gun violence epidemic from city officials has been underwhelming. So last week, as holiday revelers took selfies under the lights displayed outside City Hall, they did so under the backdrop of an anti-violence rally. Our metro columnist Helen Ubiñas was there, and she implores the city to apply “equal urgency to all epidemics plaguing this city.”

What you should know today

When Philadelphia Protestant Home, a nursing home in the Northeast, suffered a COVID-19 outbreak, it sounded the alarm.

But it also underscored that there’s no hard data on just how many nursing home residents are fully vaccinated, including with booster shots. Gaps in federal and state reporting make it impossible to know whether residents in other long-term care facilities have been given boosters.

Roughly 1,400 nursing home residents nationally died in November from COVID-19, according to the CDC. Our reporter Stacey Burling takes a look at what facilities are doing to safeguard their residents.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

It’s the holidays, which means light shows abound across our region. Today’s question: Do you know which blocks are the best in Philly? Take a guess and see if you’re right while planning a trip to one or more of these destinations.

Photo of the day

Hope you have a great start to your week. I’ll catch you all tomorrow. 💯