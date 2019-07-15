Drinking water is a hot button topic in Philly. The water that comes out of Philly taps doesn’t have the best reputation, but is it fair to look down on it? We decided to pit Philly tap water against water from nearby big cities and bottled water in an expert taste test. Meanwhile, Bucks County residents are thirsty for answers about why their tap water is contaminated with a toxic compound that could be threatening more homes than we realize nationwide.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

How does Philly tap water stack up? | A taste test

Public opinion has become a black eye on the Philadelphia Water Department. Nearly 40 percent of Philly residents drink bottled water over tap because they believe there is something wrong with the water, or think it just doesn’t taste good. So, we decided to put it to the test.

The Inquirer’s first-ever water taste test pitted Philly tap water against a sip of New York, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Aquafina, Deer Park and the cheapest dollar-store brand bottled water we could find.

We brought in expert palates including a water sommelier, a bakery owner, and a brewery manager to judge the water. The rock-bottom water was a unanimous choice and the water that our experts agreed was the best of the bunch took us all by surprise.

Bucks County families confront another water contamination crisis

PFAS is a toxic compound found in nonstick cookware and other everyday items. But it has contaminated the water of several Bucks County homes, leaving families thirsty for a solution.

A dozen homes in West Rockhill Township and neighboring East Rockhill are dealing with the contamination. But this situation is not linked to the contamination caused by the military which impacts families just 25 miles away. It’s even different from another section of Bucks County where families remain on military-provided bottled water.

Because the contamination for these 12 homes is not linked to military bases, the state has to deal with it by providing bottled water — a solution that has left families dissatisfied. The nation is now confronting PFAS as a growing crisis, leaving many to wonder: How many other Americans could be unknowingly drinking PFAS-tainted water?

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

View this post on Instagram

Sunday funday

A post shared by Bridget Brown (@yellaphant) on

You can never start them too young. Thanks for sharing, @yellaphant.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

July 15, 2019
Signe Wilkinson
July 15, 2019

“It can be hard to recognize genuine threats when they arise. But the President’s behavior is dangerous to Americans of all parties. Not only does he act as if laws are inconvenient obstacles to be ignored on a whim, but he continues to lie about the Russian threat – all while blocking his own administration’s efforts to deal with that threat.” — Representative Madeleine Dean writes that it’s time for an impeachment inquiry in regards to President Trump.

What we’re reading

Kurt Steiner is a world champion stone skipper and world-class mountain man.
ROBERT FRANK
Kurt Steiner is a world champion stone skipper and world-class mountain man.

A Daily Dose of | Stones

Kurt Steiner is one of the greatest stone skippers who has ever lived. The Pennsylvania “mountain man” might have some intense skips. But in them, he finds peace.