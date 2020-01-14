“For too long, U.S. policy in the Middle East has been addicted to dictators and autocrats, neither of which care for their people. And this gap between the people and their leaders is the main factor driving instability and violence.” — write Brian Katulis and Michael Rubin about U.S. policy in the Middle East. Katulis and Rubin are co-editors of a book that asks what really causes instability in the region.