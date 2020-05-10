I know of only one upside: Chefs and restaurateurs are spending more time with their kids, which was a sad side effect of the “old” restaurant world. Aside from that, not one of the hundred or so owners I have spoken to in the last few weeks is doing as well financially or emotionally. The many restaurants that pivoted to delivery and carryout are at best treading water. Their business models, which include rent and other fixed costs, did not accommodate this kind of upheaval. Very few takeout/delivery restaurants would choose to pay $10,000 a month in rent. Even the delivery restaurants are frustrated; it’s nerve-wracking to work under the fear of getting yourself or your employees sick and the precautions they have to take are daunting.