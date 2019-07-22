“Let me be clear: I am well aware of my privilege. I had the benefit of diversity without having to leave my neighborhood, and I know that even if my schools were not purposely desegregated, I still would have had resources. I’m sure that some kids in desegregated schools felt unwelcome and coped with teachers who doubted their abilities or worse. But I know for sure I want my children to attend diverse schools, because of what it gave me." — Inquirer education reporter Kirsten Graham reflects on her positive experiences attending a Philly public school that used busing to desegregate.