Well, now that the heat wave is over we can look forward to a nice chill day with a high of *checks forecast* around 90 degrees. But rain is moving into the region today and may start to cool things down as we get deeper into the week. And while you were probably inside yesterday, baseball fans gathered in Cooperstown, N.Y., to celebrate the late Roy Halladay’s induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Following a sweltering weekend, rain — and relief — are in sight

Alex Paladino, cools off at the Eakins Oval fountain on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pa.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
You already knew it was going to be hot. And now comes the rain brought on by "a strong but slow-moving” cold front, according to a meteorologist. Even so, Monday’s high is predicted to be around 90.

The heat over the weekend proved to be dangerous for many in the region. When an air conditioning system failed Sunday in Voorhees, nearly 200 residents of a care and rehab center had to be moved to seek relief from the heat.

The turnout gap between voters with and without disabilities grew in 2018 — representing 2.35 million people

Turnout among voters with disabilities has fallen behind turnout among other voters. And that trend continued in 2018, according to a new analysis from Rutgers University.

But, voters with disabilities largely go unnoticed. Why?

There are two big reasons, according to experts.

Brandy Halladay’s Hall of Fame speech about her late husband Roy is a crowd pleaser

It was an emotional day in Cooperstown as former Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay’s legacy was celebrated as part of the 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Brandy Halladay spoke to an expansive crowd about what the honor would have meant to her husband, who passed away in a plane crash 20 months ago.

“This is not my speech to give, but I’m going to do the best I can to say the things I believe Roy might have wanted to say if he was here today,” Brandy said. “The thank yous could and should go on for days when you consider the impact so many people have had on Roy’s career."

Census Question
Rick McKee/The Augusta Chronicle
Census Question

“Let me be clear: I am well aware of my privilege. I had the benefit of diversity without having to leave my neighborhood, and I know that even if my schools were not purposely desegregated, I still would have had resources. I’m sure that some kids in desegregated schools felt unwelcome and coped with teachers who doubted their abilities or worse. But I know for sure I want my children to attend diverse schools, because of what it gave me." — Inquirer education reporter Kirsten Graham reflects on her positive experiences attending a Philly public school that used busing to desegregate.

