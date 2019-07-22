Well, now that the heat wave is over we can look forward to a nice chill day with a high of *checks forecast* around 90 degrees. But rain is moving into the region today and may start to cool things down as we get deeper into the week. And while you were probably inside yesterday, baseball fans gathered in Cooperstown, N.Y., to celebrate the late Roy Halladay’s induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
You already knew it was going to be hot. And now comes the rain brought on by "a strong but slow-moving” cold front, according to a meteorologist. Even so, Monday’s high is predicted to be around 90.
The heat over the weekend proved to be dangerous for many in the region. When an air conditioning system failed Sunday in Voorhees, nearly 200 residents of a care and rehab center had to be moved to seek relief from the heat.
Turnout among voters with disabilities has fallen behind turnout among other voters. And that trend continued in 2018, according to a new analysis from Rutgers University.
But, voters with disabilities largely go unnoticed. Why?
There are two big reasons, according to experts.
It was an emotional day in Cooperstown as former Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay’s legacy was celebrated as part of the 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Brandy Halladay spoke to an expansive crowd about what the honor would have meant to her husband, who passed away in a plane crash 20 months ago.
“This is not my speech to give, but I’m going to do the best I can to say the things I believe Roy might have wanted to say if he was here today,” Brandy said. “The thank yous could and should go on for days when you consider the impact so many people have had on Roy’s career."
- Thousands of workers will now have to pay way more for a hospital stay because Hahnemann University Hospital is closing.
- A man who scaled 15 floors of fence-enclosed balconies to alert his bedridden mother to a fire in her 19-story apartment building is being praised as a hero in West Philadelphia.
- The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting. The incident occurred Friday night in Burlington County.
- Another investigation is underway after a person was shot by police overnight on the Walt Whitman Bridge. Details were still sketchy Monday morning.
- The leader of Drexel Medical School knew that it was hampered by its relationship with Hahnemann University Hospital. So, plans were made for an exit in 2022. But Hahnemann’s impending closure threw those plans out the window.
- What do Philadelphians think of the city’s renewed focus on limiting sugary snacks? We ventured out on National Ice Cream Day to find out.
- Looking to boost your income with dividends? We’ve got some ideas for your stock portfolio.
That’s the way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. Looks incredible, @thenortheastlife.
- The Phillies snuck out a win over the Pirates on Sunday afternoon with an 11th-inning blast from Rhys Hoskins. The game was started by a pitcher the Phillies signed on Friday.
- A Delco judge has to decide if $4 million is enough of a penalty for allegedly robocalling customers.
- An Italian Market coffee shop that’s been family-owned for four generations isn’t worried about Starbucks or Wawa.
- The Johnny Rockets that used to be at Fifth and South has a new name thanks to an artist: Jawnny Ratchets.
- Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones will play at the Linc this week. It could be their last time in Philly. And this weekend, Jennifer Lopez shook the rafters at the Wells Fargo Center.
- Imagine sitting down at the piano ready to play one thing, but the orchestra behind you starts playing something completely different. How would you react? Here’s how a rising-star pianist from Philly handled it at a competition in Moscow.
“Let me be clear: I am well aware of my privilege. I had the benefit of diversity without having to leave my neighborhood, and I know that even if my schools were not purposely desegregated, I still would have had resources. I’m sure that some kids in desegregated schools felt unwelcome and coped with teachers who doubted their abilities or worse. But I know for sure I want my children to attend diverse schools, because of what it gave me." — Inquirer education reporter Kirsten Graham reflects on her positive experiences attending a Philly public school that used busing to desegregate.
- The Inquirer Editorial Board writes about the “surprising” and “useful” findings in a study on gentrification’s benefits.
- We can’t take a free press for granted, The Inquirer’s Trudy Rubin writes, even under democratic rule.
