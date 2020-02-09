For the life of me, I don’t understand how Phil failed to cast a shadow with all those lights in his face, or how he could have missed it. I will say that he’s not a whole lot farther at sea than the humans who attempt long-range forecasting. You might have noticed they sometimes have trouble with the short-term forecasts. The fundamental problem is observation. Computer models have amazing things. Basically, a computer model considers the state of the atmosphere at present, compares it with how it looked six hours before, and tries to calculate how it will look six hours hence, then six more hours, on out in time. Unfortunately, it isn’t possible to capture that initial state completely. For one thing, the atmosphere is three dimensional, and observations are sparser the higher up one goes; the surface is 70 percent water-covered; lesser-developed nations have higher priorities than sending up weather balloons, etc. I think it’s rather remarkable that forecasts can come so close. That said, I would never trust anything beyond five days.