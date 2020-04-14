As heavy storms rolled through some of their states yesterday, the governors of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and more were coordinating a plan for an eventual reopening of society. While we don’t know when that might be yet, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy did say that the curve in the Garden State is “undeniably flattening.” In Philly, the health commissioner said the city “may be at or near the peak,” even though Pennsylvania officials said the state as a whole hasn’t seen the top of the surge.