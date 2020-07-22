Philly’s heatwave isn’t letting up. The city extended its heat emergency declaration through 8 p.m. tonight as heat indexes are forecast to climb past 100 again. Try to stay cool out there.

In today’s newsletter, we have a long read on a man who trained and mentored many Philly sports legends but is now turning his attention to fighting cancer and the tobacco industry. My colleagues also explain what President Donald Trump’s threat to send federal agents to Philly might mean. And, don’t forget to check out today’s Daily Dose, where we have a video of a tortoise getting its shell scratched.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Gus Hoefling was a guru to Philly sports legends. Now he’s fighting Big Tobacco — and for his life.

Steve Carlton, Mike Schmidt, Larry Bowa, and Bob Boone all credit Gus Hoefling with teaching them to strengthen both their minds and bodies through grueling workouts rooted in martial arts. The 85-year-old’s former proteges still show wonder about him, like they’re sharing stories that are too wild to be completely true.

But for the last two years, he’s been fighting a vicious disease — Stage IV metastatic head and neck cancer. Hoefling blames the illness on an addiction he developed to smokeless tobacco products in the 1970s when he worked for the Phillies and Eagles. He’s suing a pair of tobacco giants and a Philadelphia pharmacy, alleging that the industry gave free samples to pro sports teams while knowing they were harmful and addictive. Even today, pro athletes still rely on smokeless tobacco.

Trump is threatening to send federal agents to Philly. Here’s what you need to know.

Following President Trump’s controversial deployment of federal agents in Portland, Ore., he said Monday that he could send federal law enforcement to cities including Philadelphia. Protests here and in other cities have been almost entirely peaceful for weeks. My colleagues Sean Collins Walsh and Ellie Silverman put together a list of questions and answers about what the president is threatening and what federal agents can (and can’t) do if they’re sent to Philadelphia.

‘Watching people die’: Pa. vets nursing home failed residents during COVID-19 outbreak.

The Southeastern Veterans’ Center is a state-run nursing home in Chester County. Dozens of residents there have died of the coronavirus as the nursing home failed to protect elderly residents and defied infection control guidelines, according to state health inspectors.

My colleagues William Bender, Vinny Vella, and Allison Steele reported on an inspection that revealed that the nursing home was failing to screen the temperatures of staffers entering the building each day, disregarding social-distancing, allowing employees to work on the same day in units that were both coronavirus-positive and coronavirus-negative, and creating an atmosphere where workers were afraid to speak out about problems.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@jeffphl/Instagram

Raccoons have been making a habit of popping up during the coronavirus pandemic. And this photo reminded me of Philly’s Animal Care and Control Team’s tweet from April referring to a raccoon as the “Philadelphia Trash Panda.” Thanks for sharing this mural, @jeffphl.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Invading Portland and Philadelphia and Chicago...
Signe Wilkinson
Invading Portland and Philadelphia and Chicago...

“Philadelphia doesn’t need clandestine federal law enforcement to tear gas, shoot rubber bullets, and conduct mass arrests of protesters — not when the Philadelphia Police Department is here, doing the same.” — writes the Inquirer Editorial board about President Trump’s threat to send federal agents to Philly.

  • Gov. Tom Wolf’s sales restrictions on alcohol “have created a no-win situation for restaurants,” writes Erin Wallace, the owner of Devil’s Den in South Philly and the founder of a nonprofit that supports women working in the brewing profession.
  • Public schools need help. Columnist Maria Panaritis writes about Republicans’ need to back a coronavirus relief bill to avoid a “calamity.”

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Back-scratching

Here's a video of the back-scratching contraption the Philadelphia Zoo built to relieve the red-footed tortoise's shell itches.
ASTRID RODRIGUES/STAFF
Here's a video of the back-scratching contraption the Philadelphia Zoo built to relieve the red-footed tortoise's shell itches.

The Philadelphia Zoo built a tortoise back scratcher that satisfies itches on the shells of turtles and tortoises. “I imagine that it would feel like tickling,” said the zookeeper who built the scratcher.