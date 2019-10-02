Yesterday, I warned you that it was going to be hot today. Just in case you haven’t stepped outside yet, I can confirm that it is, indeed, 🌡️extremely warm🌡️. And as the heat turns up on President Trump’s impeachment inquiry, Joe Biden and other presidential candidates are caught trying to ramp up their campaigns while the nation’s attention focuses on the proceedings in Washington, D.C. Biden’s campaign could be tested after Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president concerning the former vice president and his son indirectly linked them to the impeachment inquiry.