Yesterday, I warned you that it was going to be hot today. Just in case you haven’t stepped outside yet, I can confirm that it is, indeed, 🌡️extremely warm🌡️. And as the heat turns up on President Trump’s impeachment inquiry, Joe Biden and other presidential candidates are caught trying to ramp up their campaigns while the nation’s attention focuses on the proceedings in Washington, D.C. Biden’s campaign could be tested after Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president concerning the former vice president and his son indirectly linked them to the impeachment inquiry.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

How the Trump impeachment inquiry could affect Joe Biden and the Democratic primary

Former VP Joe Biden has been flung into the national impeachment story, but he and his campaign are determined not to make this a repeat of the 2016 Hillary Clinton email scandal. President Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani allege that Biden tried to stop a Ukrainian investigation of the company where his son, Hunter, was a paid board member. There’s no evidence to back up that allegation, which was refuted by the top Ukrainian prosecutor who said earlier this year that his team found no wrongdoing.

The nation’s focus has shifted to the impeachment inquiry concerning a phone conversation between Trump and Ukraine’s new president, in which Trump asked him to investigate the Bidens again — a move that could be illegal. At the same time, Biden and other presidential candidates are trying to ramp up their campaigns with just four months until the Iowa caucuses.

District Attorney’s Office reviewing murder convictions after claims of coerced confessions by now-retired detectives

The DA’s Office is investigating whether two now-retired city detectives got suspects to confess to murders they didn’t commit. Prosecutors disclosed yesterday that they were looking into the potential use of threats, hollow promises, or physical or psychological abuse during the confessions.

The probe concerns at least two murder cases in the 1990s, one of which has been overturned. The prosecutors are also trying to determine if either detective lied while testifying during trials.

Bankrupt Philly refinery wants to hand out more executive bonuses, this time in secret 🤐

After the devastating fire and explosion that ultimately forced the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery to close this summer, the company paid out millions in bonuses to executives. Now, after the company has laid off most of its 1,100 workers and as it goes through its bankruptcy process, it wants to give out another round of executive bonuses.

But this time, it wants to keep those payouts secret. The holding company has asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge to keep the details of the awards confidential to reduce the “negative impact on employee morale.”

Signe Wilkinson
Trump's golf stroke of genius

“When you’re part of a community that has been targeted and victimized by police officers for centuries, when justice has been elusive if not downright invisible, when your expectation for equal treatment has been worn down to a nub, words can’t express what it feels like when justice arrives.” — Solomon Jones writes for The Inquirer about the ex-cop in Dallas who was found guilty of murder for killing a black man named Botham Jean last year.

Yuengling
Yuengling and Hershey's will release a chocolate porter collaboration beer in mid-October.

Two of Pennsylvania’s oldest companies are teaming up for a new delicacy. Yuengling and Hershey’s announced yesterday that they collaborated on a chocolate porter that’ll be available on tap in mid-October in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and a number of other states. The only question left is what to pair it with.