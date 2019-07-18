The Philadelphia Police Department is expected this week to begin the process of firing cops for their racist or offensive social media activity, sources told The Inquirer. Last month, the department took 72 cops off the streets amid its investigation into the online behavior. In South Philly, a retail and food landmark for many Asian American communities is being threatened by gentrification, and it’s a symbol of a larger issue for the city.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Sources: Philadelphia police officers to be fired over offensive Facebook posts

The Philadelphia Police Department is expected to start the process of firing cops whose racist or offensive Facebook posts were documented in an online database, according to three sources with knowledge of the situation. The process, which will suspend officers with intent to dismiss, is expected to begin on Friday.

The sources said that as many as 13 officers are expected to be put through this protocol.

Last month, 72 officers had been taken off street duty pending the department’s investigation into the social media activity, according to Commissioner Richard Ross.

Redevelopment of South Philly’s Asian food plaza shows gentrification’s threat to the city’s heritage retail

Hoa Binh Plaza has become another retail center “threatened by the unstoppable tidal force of Philadelphia’s housing boom,” Inquirer architecture critic Inga Saffron writes.

The plaza, which translates as Peace Plaza in Vietnamese, is said to be the first shopping area outside Chinatown to cater to Asian immigrants, and has become a landmark for South Philly’s Vietnamese, Cambodian, Laotian, and Chinese communities.

Yes, Philadelphia needs to expand its housing options, she writes. However, it can’t be at the expense of the social networks, culture, and jobs present in the city’s heritage business centers.

Four Philadelphia health institutions seek to save St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children

Einstein Healthcare Network, Jefferson Health, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, and Temple Health are coming together to negotiate a deal to buy St. Christopher’s. The children’s hospital is a sister institution of the soon-to-be-closed Hahnemann University Hospital.

Hospital finance experts differed on a possible price tag, though a purchase price for the hospital could be revealed as part of the court process for the bankruptcy filing by its current owner.

So far, it seems like leaders at St. Christopher’s are supporting the group’s efforts.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Some invaluable advice from @ellencm to help beat the heat. Thanks for sharing the pic!

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Nanci Pelosi socks it to Donald Trump
Signe Wilkinson
Nanci Pelosi socks it to Donald Trump

“When the need for educational enhancement is so obvious in a neighborhood like Mantua, is it any wonder one could feel a bit edgy reading about an already wealthy politician banking a near million bucks for showing his face around a prosperous nearby college campus? So, here’s the deal, Penn alums: Skip the donation to your alma mater this year and donate instead to a program nearby ye olde college campus.” Tim Whitaker, the executive director of a nonprofit that teaches kids to write in Philly, writes about what he thinks Penn should have done with the $900,000 it paid Joe Biden.

What we’re reading

Beth Catlin on her 60th birthday.
Catlin Family
Beth Catlin on her 60th birthday.

Your Daily Dose of | The UpSide

Beth Catlin sends 5,000 birthday cards each year — and she doesn’t have a single name, address or birthday written down anywhere.