“When the need for educational enhancement is so obvious in a neighborhood like Mantua, is it any wonder one could feel a bit edgy reading about an already wealthy politician banking a near million bucks for showing his face around a prosperous nearby college campus? So, here’s the deal, Penn alums: Skip the donation to your alma mater this year and donate instead to a program nearby ye olde college campus.” — Tim Whitaker, the executive director of a nonprofit that teaches kids to write in Philly, writes about what he thinks Penn should have done with the $900,000 it paid Joe Biden.