If home is where the heart is, developers are adding a bit of both to Bala Cynwyd in hopes of reinvigorating the community’s corridors into trendy town centers to live, shop and eat. But will their lofty goals pan out? In other news, a new database released this weekend revealed that hundreds of current and former Philadelphia police officers have made racist, intolerant or otherwise offensive Facebook comments or posts — actions researchers say could “could erode civilian trust and confidence in police.”