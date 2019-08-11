Happy Sunday, Philadelphia. Hope you’re savoring summer as it rapidly comes to an end. Today, we’ve got a craving for the “powerful rice" Craig LaBan recently ate. We also talked with Kristen Balderas who works on the Inquirer’s Made in Philly series that highlights young people in Philly making positive changes in their communities.
- President Donald Trump is coming to western Pennsylvania on Tuesday to visit a multibillion-dollar ethane cracker plant that’s under construction.
- The Four Seasons hotel on the top 12 floors of the new Comcast Technology Center opens Monday. The lobby is on the 60th floor, and diners at the hotel’s restaurants can look down on City Hall’s Billy Penn statue.
- The Phillies host the Chicago Cubs this week in a three-game set that starts Tuesday. But the team’s odds of making the playoffs are getting worse by the day.
- Night Market Philadelphia: Fairmount Avenue is on Thursday. It’s inspired by Asian night markets and only takes place four times a year.
- ‘It was terrifying’: Black Chadds Ford couple left shaken by white Pa. trooper’s alleged misconduct
- Woman ejected from Sesame Place after confrontation, alleged racial comments to Muslim woman
- National Geographic taught 8 Philly kids photography. Here are their pictures.
- Trump’s America unravels in one bloody nightmare weekend. Now it’s time to clean house. | Will Bunch
- Phillies great Tony Taylor suffers stroke after leaving Citizens Bank Park celebration
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with Kristen Balderas, a Lenfest Fellow who works on the Inquirer’s Made in Philly series.
What is Made in Philly and its mission?
Made in Philly is a Philadelphia Inquirer series developed by the 2018 Lenfest Fellows class. Its mission is to highlight millennials in Philly who are working to address community challenges and driving change for the future.
What inspired the project?
A big part of this project is that we look to cover people from communities that have historically been neglected or misrepresented by the media. The inspiration for this project came to us while one of the six fellows behind Made in Philly was out reporting on a story about smoking trends in North Philadelphia. Aneri Pattani, another Lenfest Fellow and health reporter at The Inquirer, was asking teens about their smoking habits when a young North Philly resident asked why she chose his neighborhood for a story on smoking and not something positive. We think about that interaction a lot because we know that while he was the first person to ask this while talking to a fellow, he was not the first person to think it.
Has there been a particular story that resonated with you?
All the stories I work on for Made in Philly are a little extra special to me because I feel like I get to spend a lot of time with my sources and really learn about their lives. Last year and into this year, I worked on a story with Aneri Pattani about LaQuisha Anthony. We spent four to five months spending time with LaQuisha and seeing the important work she’s doing around elevating the voices of black women in the conversation about sexual violence. We got to see LaQuisha mentor young girls, go to church and be a support system for women who needed her. It was incredibly inspiring.
What lessons have you learned from taking part in the project?
The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that there’s always someone doing the work. It’s easy to feel like there’s just a lot of bad out in the world, but there are so many people in Philly doing positive things that are shaping the future. Working with those people to share their stories has been one of the most fulfilling parts of my job.
What do you hope readers take away from Made in Philly?
Ultimately, I hope people are inspired. I hope that our series introduces them to a space, community, organization, person that can serve as a resource to them and that they are motivated to reach out. I also hope that people are inspired to start their own projects and feel like they can also make change.
Learn more about Made in Philly here and check out a video of our conversation with Kristen. Stay in touch with Kristen by following her on Twitter at @kristenbalderas or emailing her at kbalderas@inquirer.com.
- Eating: “Powerful rice" from Hiroki in Fishtown. Restaurant critic Craig LaBan gave the restaurant, and its 20-course tasting menu, a three-bell review. Have a fried sawagani river crab, served whole, if you go.
- Drinking: A milkshake IPA from Tired Hands Fermentaria, which is along Philly’s “Beer Train" route. We compiled a list of 10 breweries and beer bars along SEPTA’s Paoli-Thorndale line, along with tips on how to have a good bar crawl.
- Watching: Free Meek, a new documentary series from Amazon that follows Meek Mill through his 12-year legal saga. The series runs about three hours and features extensive interviews with Mill, Jay-Z, CNN commentator Van Jones, and Sixers limited partner and Mill BFF Michael Rubin, all of whom are involved with Reform Alliance, the criminal-justice initiative launched in January.
- Listening to: Drake’s Care Package, a high-quality compilation of singles and songs once found on his SoundCloud that never made it onto any of his albums.
Hospital staffers at Saint Francis Healthcare Hospital in Wilmington use discarded operating room fabric to make sleeping mats and tote bags for the homeless. Each one is tagged with a ribbon that reads “You Are Loved.”