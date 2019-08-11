A big part of this project is that we look to cover people from communities that have historically been neglected or misrepresented by the media. The inspiration for this project came to us while one of the six fellows behind Made in Philly was out reporting on a story about smoking trends in North Philadelphia. Aneri Pattani, another Lenfest Fellow and health reporter at The Inquirer, was asking teens about their smoking habits when a young North Philly resident asked why she chose his neighborhood for a story on smoking and not something positive. We think about that interaction a lot because we know that while he was the first person to ask this while talking to a fellow, he was not the first person to think it.