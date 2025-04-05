⚾ Home opener week, in memes | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning.

It’s a cloudy Saturday. Severe thunderstorms in the region knocked out power for thousands early Friday, and more showers may be in store today.

Advertisement

Today, I’m sharing some of my favorite social media moments highlighting the Phillies’ opening week at Citizens Bank Park.

But first, there’s news on a Philly-based gene therapy company laying off workers, the fatal incident involving an Amtrak train in Bucks County, and what we know about anti-Trump protests in the city today.

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

What you should know today

We are so back.

After the Eagles won the Super Bowl, it feels like anything is possible. Phillies fans are thriving off that energy and feeling pumped about the 2025 season, and the team is giving them good reason to be. With the Birds’ blessing on opening day at CBP, the Phils defied the odds, dodged the raindrops, and even broke team records in their comeback win.

With the first week at home nearly locked down, we’re ready to make more memories at the Park. But before the Dodgers and Ohtani came to town for a weekend tussle, I’ve been loving the first-week enthusiasm and humor among fans online sharing funny replays, hot takes, Phils-inspired art, and reaction memes.

To start, we’ve got the Toyota RAV4th innings again. Whether it’s a cursed ad or not, we’re out here marking ourselves safe from it. No one can escape it, not even the Iron Pigs. But when it passes, we become “the best team in baseball.” It has also given us an oddly specific highlight reel of Aaron Nola’s 2024 RAV4th strikeouts. Speaking of strikeouts, how about Taijuan Walker’s six shutout innings? We used to "pray for times like this."

Other great social media moments feature clips and reactions to wild play-by-plays, with fans cheering on another Schwarbomb, couples kissing for the love of Sosa, the Phanatic watching in awe just like the rest of us, or nervously coping when we waste loaded bases. There’s also random happenings like Brandon Marsh borrowing sunnies, tracking quotable John Kruk moments and Kruk trying to troubleshoot his email login problems, and the game stream freezing at the perfect time.

Fans online also showed their creative side — like this sketch of Bryce Harper and cool pop art Phanatic — plus their new kicks and pets’ threads. And I have to shout out this kid with a mustache, and the adorable “mini Alec Bohm.” I want to see him next to his twin somewhere on the road to Red October. And we can expect many more memes to capture the excitement, the anxieties, and the thrills along the way.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s $6.7 billion budget did not include money for Zero Fare, an initiative that provides free SEPTA passes to help low-income people reach jobs, medical appointments and other destinations in the city.

In a column for The Inquirer, former Mayor Jim Kenney urged Parker to not let this program die.

“Eliminating the free transit program now would only mean fewer people able to work, more people relying on public assistance, and an even more strained local economy,” Kenney writes.

Read on for Kenney’s perspective on the program’s benefits, and why he says Philly cannot rely on Harrisburg to save SEPTA.

🧠 Trivia time

After hiding in plain sight for 50 years, the Temple Anthropology Lab and Museum just opened to the public for the first time in Philadelphia.

TALM holds about how many artifacts?

A) 600,000

B) 5 million

C) 20 million

D) 259

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: The burgeoning Philly-area agriculture operation 🧑‍🌾

FERN JAM WAR

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Erica Griste who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Jersey Shore. Several Shore towns have attracted unruly teen activity in recent summers, so Wildwood officials are promising stricter enforcement of its curfew — even warning parents they could face arrest.

John Fry was inaugurated as Temple University’s 15th president on Friday.

Fry said the college will soon launch a major fundraising campaign, as educational institutions around the country reel from proposed federal funding cuts. Higher education reporter Susan Snyder has the story, accompanied by photos from staff photographer Jessica Griffin.

Somewhere on the internet in Philly

Spring nights mean Elmo drumline sightings in South Philly and the Gayborhood.

SEPTA merch, anyone? They recently dropped a new home collection. Personally, I’m into the Regional Rap map duvet.

And Philadelphians are voting on where the Portal installation should go next. Last time I checked, City Hall was in the lead.

👋🏽 See you again tomorrow morning.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.