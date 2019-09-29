Happy Sunday! While the date screams fall, Philly’s weather still feels like July. But a long summer for the Phillies finally comes to an end this afternoon. The team’s final game of the 2019 season is at 3:05 p.m. In today’s Q&A, our Phillies reporter Matt Breen gives us some insight into what went wrong for the team in a season that was once imbued with hope and expectations of a postseason appearance. Reminder: no Eagles game today, as they earned a dramatic victory over the Packers on Thursday night.
- The Phillies host the Marlins at Citizen Bank Park for their final game of the season today. While their playoff hopes are dashed, at least they have a winning record.
- Testimony in the trial of an ex-Bordentown, N.J. police chief who called President Trump “the last hope for white people” is set to continue tomorrow.
- Look for our story tomorrow that focuses on how police arbitration payouts have cost Philly taxpayers millions of dollars over the last decade.
- Angry Eagles fan who went viral turns out to be Penn’s dean of admissions
- Philly fire witness goes viral after ripping Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor about dropping the ball
- The bodies of three young Native American girls are returned to the Oneida Reservation in Wisconsin. And a community heals.
- How one Philly high school reveals the district’s dire attendance problems
- Spotted lanternfly eggs are easy to kill — if you know how to find them
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with Matt Breen, one of our Phillies reporters. He has kept an ear to the ground throughout the team’s roller-coaster season.
The Phillies are officially out of the playoff race. At what point in the season did it feel like this might have been inevitable?
You could start to see in June that this team might miss the postseason. They started the month in first place but fell behind Atlanta. Their starting pitchers were struggling, their lineup still wasn’t hitting for the power that many expected it to, and their bullpen was beginning to be hit with injuries. And then Andrew McCutchen tore his ACL. That was the month that did them in.
What kinds of warning signs did you observe earlier in the season that may have indicated the season was not going as expected?
The Phillies opted against upgrading their starting pitching this winter, which caused them to enter the season with a rotation of Aaron Nola and four question marks. They bet on their young pitchers, who showed some promise in 2018 but entered 2019 with some obvious flaws. If that bet failed, it would be nearly impossible for them to overcome it. That was a warning sign from day one.
Which position(s) or personnel will the team have to critically evaluate to stay competitive next year?
First, they’ll have to look at their manager and determine if Gabe Kapler is the right fit for the job. There’s going to be at least three managers available this off-season with track records of success. Replacing Kapler with Joe Maddon, Buck Showalter, or Joe Girardi could be tempting. They then need to upgrade their starting rotation and almost completely rebuild their bullpen. It will be a busy off-season.
What should disappointed Phillies fans look forward to next season?
Bryce Harper will be back. That’s one thing. They also have a ton of money to spend this winter and owner John Middleton is desperate to win, maybe even more so after how this season turned out. The Phillies will be in on the top free agents, most notably third baseman Anthony Rendon and starter Gerrit Cole. A strong off-season could make up for what happened in 2019.
