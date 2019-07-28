Happy Sunday, everyone! In today’s Q&A we got to chat with Jenice Armstrong. She gave us some insight on the difference between her job as a columnist and what a typical reporter does. Then there’s the MLB trade deadline approaching, and the Phillies may need to use that to address their ongoing woes.
- The Phillies have a few days before the trade deadline. Given their most recent blowout loss at the hands of the first-place Braves, you have to start wondering whom they’ll trade for and whom they’ll have to give up to help save this season.
- The Sixth Sense is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special Film Center 35mm screening Tuesday night. M. Night Shyamalan will answer audience questions afterward.
- Look for our story on Brandywine Realty Trust, a dominant office landlord in Philly that’s now expanding its footprint in another city where its roots run deep: Austin, Texas. The story looks at their ambitious development schemes and how they could transform both cities.
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and their challenges. This week we chat with Jenice Armstrong, who walks us through how she approaches her job as a columnist.
How would you describe the difference between a columnist and a reporter?
A columnist shares her thoughts and perspectives on the world. Her work is colored by her life experiences. A reporter’s job is to remain objective. A columnist is also a reporter but has more leeway in terms of subject choices and language.
How do you choose what stories to comment on?
I mostly focus on news of interest throughout the Philadelphia region. However, that does not preclude me from jumping in on national topics. I gravitate toward water-cooler issues, subjects that everybody is talking about. I focus a lot on race and underserved communities, crime, politics, and gender.
What’s the most rewarding part of your job?
Being able to make a difference in people’s lives. That could be by helping someone better understand the world or by highlighting societal injustices. Other times, it can be simply by honoring an individual by sharing their story with the world.
What’s been one hot-button issue that you feel you can always write about?
The biggest hot-button issue that I keep returning to is that of the quality of life in Philly. This city will not grow and prosper if residents can’t find work that provides a decent living or clean, safe neighborhoods in which to raise a family.
If someone wants you to cover an issue, what’s the best way to get your attention?
The best way to reach me is by emailing me at jarmstrong@inquirer.com. I am also reachable via social media at @JeniceArmstrong.
- Eating: khao yum kamin at Kalaya. It’s a Southern Thai rice salad with turmeric rice, toasted coconut, dried shrimp, chili flakes, and seasonal vegetables. The Thai restaurant near the Italian Market received a high rating from our food critic Craig LaBan.
- Drinking: a refreshing cabernet sauvignon rosé from South Africa’s Coastal Region, which has hints of cranberry and sour cherry and can be found for less than $15 a bottle.
- Watching: The Sixth Sense, which just turned 20 years (!) old. Our film critic Gary Thompson reminisced about the movie, saying it may be one the last great word-of-mouth movies of the era, existing in a spoiler-free universe.
- Listening to: The Lion King: The Gift. It has Beyoncé and Philly star Tierra Whack on it. Enough said.
Wow, this is really good reporting and the level of corroboration makes St. John’s account indisputable. This will be tremendously shocking in the world of classical music because Brodsky was one of the greatest violin teachers of the 20th century. I’m disappointed that Curtis didn’t have any statement acknowledging regret about what happened within its walls, and involving one of its most important figures. At very least they need to reconcile with history. — Tomb, on Celebrated violinist Lara St. John says she was sexually assaulted at elite Curtis Institute
Investors have been flocking to the 1200 block of Carpenter Street in Bella Vista, bringing bigger and bigger cash offers to buy a warehouse that functions as a space for artists. Each investor has been met with the same response from the owners: no.