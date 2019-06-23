In this week’s Q&A we circle back with columnist Mike Newall, who’s undergoing an ambitious series. It spotlights the ongoing gun violence in Northwest Philly. As summer heats up, more events will open to the public like Wawa Welcome America, which will energize the city leading up to Independence Day. We could use that energy because the Phillies’ slump has both fans, and the team’s manager, seething.

Tauhid Chappell (morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Philadelphia Inquirer

Behind the story with Mike Newall

STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer

Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we’re back with columnist Mike Newall who will be spending the summer reporting from Philadelphia police’s Northwest Division, one of the most violent divisions in the city.

What do you hope to learn and share as you cover the reality of violence and people harmed by it?

The Inquirer has the best crime reporters and columnists in the city. I want to add to the conversation spurred by their reporting, and to the conversation on violence and criminal justice reform by seeing how that plays out in a single (police) division — one that happens to be one of the most violent in the city.

The aim, simply, is to show the reality of the gun violence epidemic in Philadelphia.

In your opinion, what are the immediate barriers police are facing, barriers inhibiting them from moving through the piles of cases?

Mistrust. Fear. Often rightfully so. This is a department, like so many around the country, trying to build bridges with a community who has been given so many reasons not to trust the police — or to fear the retaliation they could face in their neighborhood if they cooperate with the police. The Facebook scandal doesn’t help at all.

What makes the recent spate of gun violence stand out?

Sadly, nothing. Just the headlines. It’s more than usual, but in many communities, it’s a part of life. And that’s unacceptable.

What solutions to violence have been offered or suggested?

Our city has a prosecutor leading a national dialogue on badly needed criminal justice reforms, and our department is beginning to police in smarter, more targeted ways. The aim (of this series) is to see how that conversation is playing out on the streets and to hear solutions from the people affected most by the violence.

What should readers expect from this ongoing series?

Intimacy — to be right there on the streets as this city battles an epidemic.

You can stay in touch with Mike by following him on Twitter at @MikeNewall or through email at mnewall@inquirer.com

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

#CuriousPhilly: Have a question about your community? Ask us!

Our readers’ latest question: Can I get fired for sharing my salary publicly?

The answer: An employer could fire you, but it would be illegal if they did so because of a federal law called the National Labor Relations Act.

Comment of the week

I remember the two refinery fires in the late 70′s that claimed several firefighters, and several pieces of equipment. A real tragedy that will never be forgotten. — 24sreborn, on Explosions rip through South Philadelphia refinery, triggering major fire and injuring 5.

Members of the Keystone State Boychoir (KSB) presented a special performance at the National Museum of American Jewish History on June 1, 2019 honoring Holocaust survivor and author, Sidney Taussig. Aiden Smeglin, 2nd from left, presents Taussig with an award honoring him. Sidneyâ€™s wife, Marion, is right, and their grandson Benjamin Taussig is left.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Your Daily Dose of | The UpSide

Sidney Taussig managed to survive the Holocaust while imprisoned at the Terezin concentration camp. While there, he and other boys defied the Germans and secretly published a weekly magazine, Vedem. He was recently awarded a special performance by the Keystone State Boychoir to honor him and those in Terezin who did not survive.