In this week’s Q&A we circle back with columnist Mike Newall, who’s undergoing an ambitious series. It spotlights the ongoing gun violence in Northwest Philly. As summer heats up, more events will open to the public like Wawa Welcome America, which will energize the city leading up to Independence Day. We could use that energy because the Phillies’ slump has both fans, and the team’s manager, seething.
- City Council is headed to its summer recess, freezing legislative activity for a bit. One bill that will be brought back to the table when Council returns aims to increase the transparency of how councilmembers sell vacant city land. Land flippers have been able to make huge windfalls on the city’s vacant lots, something Mayor Jim Kenney has said he wants to crack down on.
- Federal investigators are looking into early Friday morning’s refinery explosion in Southwest Philly. It typically takes a year to 18 months for one federal agency to finish its “root cause” investigation. But other city and federal officials are continuing to assess what happened. Look for updates on the aftermath this week.
- KYW Newsradio’s Steve Nikazy is signing off this week. He has spent 29 years at the station.
- Time heals all, right? Hopefully that’s the case for Phillies fans as we move deeper into the summer. It’s been a tough stretch, magnified by their recent losses to the last-place Marlins. They’ll try to avoid a sweep against Miami in this afternoon’s series finale before welcoming the Mets this week.
- Philly’s Wawa Welcome America begins this week on June 29 and runs through July 4. The city, like it does every year, is going all out with events that can be found all over, from Reading Terminal to various museums.
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we’re back with columnist Mike Newall who will be spending the summer reporting from Philadelphia police’s Northwest Division, one of the most violent divisions in the city.
What do you hope to learn and share as you cover the reality of violence and people harmed by it?
The Inquirer has the best crime reporters and columnists in the city. I want to add to the conversation spurred by their reporting, and to the conversation on violence and criminal justice reform by seeing how that plays out in a single (police) division — one that happens to be one of the most violent in the city.
The aim, simply, is to show the reality of the gun violence epidemic in Philadelphia.
In your opinion, what are the immediate barriers police are facing, barriers inhibiting them from moving through the piles of cases?
Mistrust. Fear. Often rightfully so. This is a department, like so many around the country, trying to build bridges with a community who has been given so many reasons not to trust the police — or to fear the retaliation they could face in their neighborhood if they cooperate with the police. The Facebook scandal doesn’t help at all.
What makes the recent spate of gun violence stand out?
Sadly, nothing. Just the headlines. It’s more than usual, but in many communities, it’s a part of life. And that’s unacceptable.
What solutions to violence have been offered or suggested?
Our city has a prosecutor leading a national dialogue on badly needed criminal justice reforms, and our department is beginning to police in smarter, more targeted ways. The aim (of this series) is to see how that conversation is playing out on the streets and to hear solutions from the people affected most by the violence.
What should readers expect from this ongoing series?
Intimacy — to be right there on the streets as this city battles an epidemic.
You can stay in touch with Mike by following him on Twitter at @MikeNewall or through email at mnewall@inquirer.com
Our readers’ latest question: Can I get fired for sharing my salary publicly?
The answer: An employer could fire you, but it would be illegal if they did so because of a federal law called the National Labor Relations Act.
- Eating: an array of local and new restaurants found in Asbury Park, courtesy of our food critic Craig LaBan, who curated this particular list in a nod to Bruce Springsteen.
- Drinking: Golden Road Spiked Agua Fresca, which won out in our taste-test of 13 different hard seltzers.
- Watching: “Years and Years,” a new six-episode series that HBO hopes will offer a glimpse into what may be a chaotic and turbulent future where technology plays an even bigger role in our lives.
- Listening to: “Time Waits for No One,” an unreleased track originally recorded in 1986 by Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.
Sidney Taussig managed to survive the Holocaust while imprisoned at the Terezin concentration camp. While there, he and other boys defied the Germans and secretly published a weekly magazine, Vedem. He was recently awarded a special performance by the Keystone State Boychoir to honor him and those in Terezin who did not survive.