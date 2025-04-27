A tariff on holidays | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Rise and shine, Philly. It’s a mostly sunny and breezy Sunday.

What will tariffs mean for costume-centric celebrations? In today’s lead story, hear from some regional business owners who are worried the economic turmoil could “cancel” the holidays.

Advertisement

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Halloween and Christmas may be months away. But for small businesses in the Philly area that depend on holiday sales — and heavily rely on Chinese goods — those dates are looming in more ways than one.

Seasonal business owners are feeling the pressure since President Donald Trump increased tariffs on many Chinese imports, a move Trump said would boost U.S. manufacturing and lead people to buy American-made products.

But about 87% of Christmas decor sold in the U.S. is made in China, and some owners say viable alternatives to Chinese manufacturing are not feasible.

For example, in the ’90s, Rasta Imposta/Imposta Costumes in Runnemede got its suits from a Philly factory. After that factory closed, Imposta had to source costumes, props, and hats from its overseas competitors. Otherwise, it risked going out of business.

If high tariffs stay in place, Imposta and others fear they may now face the same fate.

Notable quote: “I don’t have an option to buy these products domestically,” said one local business owner.

Get the full story from consumer reporter Erin McCarthy.

🎤 Let me pass the mic to Inquirer reporter Peter Dobrin.

In 2023, Historic Germantown received word that it had won a two-year grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to pilot a new hands-on science program for middle schoolers called Science Sleuths.

The size of the award was relatively modest — $108,812 — but the impact promised to be enormous. If the initiative was able to prove its worth, it could be replicated, bringing accessible science education to thousands of Philadelphia students.

Today, the program is calculating its losses. Historic Germantown recently learned the grant was one of hundreds across the country approved by the IMLS and the National Endowment for the Humanities that have been canceled by the Department of Government Efficiency, headed by billionaire Elon Musk.

If leaders of Historic Germantown cannot find replacement money, in the next week or so, to fund the program through the rest of the school year, they say they have no choice but to shut it down. — Peter Dobrin

Learn more about the pipeline program and the ripple effects of the loss of support.

Also at risk: Sweeping cuts to Philly volunteer program AmeriCorps has drawn bipartisan criticism and could have an outsized impact on the city.

What you should know today

❓Pop quiz

Philadelphia dance company Philadanco is celebrating its ___ anniversary this year.

A) 100th

B) 85th

C) 55th

D) 23rd

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: In Burlington and Chester Counties

HAMMING RIB

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Colleen Dunn who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: Woman With Eyes Closed. Jennifer Higdon’s $130 million heist opera is finally premiering after its Philly debut fell through. Twice.

What you’re saying about...

Yesterday, I asked you to guess how old the Phillie Phanatic just turned. Here are some responses:

Scott Fetterolf: 43 years!

Tanya Barrientos: 30ish.

Gerry Frank: The Phanatic is 50 years old.

Clare C.: Happy 21st birthday Phanatic! That’s my guess based on the age of CBP.

So what’s the truth? The furry green hypeman made his debut at Veterans Stadium on April 25, 1978. In 2012, my colleague Molly Eichel reported that he turned 34. Doing the math, 47 sounds about right. I wonder if the Phanatic shares a birthday with the man inside the suit.

Shoutout to Dennis Maguire and Chayim Stern who correctly guessed 47, as did Jody Zwick, who told me her husband recently overheard New York Yankees announcers chitchatting about our beloved mascot. Zwick said: “The Phanatic even has opposing teams talking!” He’s just that cool.

In other Phils news: Kody Clemens was traded to the Twins; the team ended its five-game losing streak Saturday; Sunday’s game will air on ESPN.

🎶 Today’s song goes like this: “I lose to you / Surrendered at the start of the game.”

One more thing: This week marks two years since I joined The Inquirer. It’s been a pleasure bringing you the weekend news, as well as learning the bonafide Philly ropes and exploring the outdoors with you.

👋🏽 Thanks, as always, for spending part of your morning here.