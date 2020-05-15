Rhapsody Taylor always wanted to be a star. Years of dance training led her to a degree at the University of the Arts. She had expected to be busy this month with rehearsals, shows, graduation. Instead, she’ll graduate into a virtual ceremony. For now she’s living at home to save money, dancing in her room and occasionally the yard. She may have to get a regular job to tide her over until shows and productions begin again, but she won’t stop dancing or pursuing her dream of appearing on Broadway.