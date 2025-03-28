‘Love the car, not the CEO’ | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It should be partly sunny, but there's a chance of showers.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has become an increasingly public — and highly divisive — figure. We talked to some Philly-area Tesla owners who find themselves in a moral dilemma between Musk’s politics and his electric vehicles.

Further down, hear from federal workers in the region as they navigate the aftermath of sweeping layoffs in Pennsylvania and across the country.

P.S. Friday means trivia. Our latest news quiz includes questions on the Philadelphia Orchestra, a viral neighborhood deer, and more.

They say they purchased Teslas for environmental reasons. They regularly enjoy the features and perks, like dog mode, and have fun driving the EVs. But behind the wheel, some owners feel uncomfortable about their tie to Elon Musk.

Tesla owners in the region are wrestling with their financial support of the CEO, as Musk has become an increasingly controversial figure in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Some drivers try to separate Musk from the company’s employees, but others are experiencing buyers’ remorse. Some have even reported harassment, while others fear targeted attacks.

As Tesla dealerships continue to attract demonstrations against the company, there’s also a growing movement among owners to sell their cars. Some are opting to remove their signature badge, or to adorn the Teslas with anti-Musk stickers, like the one Jennifer Tran and her husband, Eric Griffin, put on theirs pictured above.

In Tran’s own words: “We try to really put our dollars into companies where our values really align. If it were today, we wouldn’t go out and buy a Tesla.”

Consumer reporter Erin McCarthy has the story.

Beyond Tesla drivers, Musk’s moves have impacted the lives of federal employees in Pennsylvania and across the U.S. in recent months.

The Trump administration and Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have set out to shrink the federal workforce and cut government spending. Roughly 1,000 to 1,400 federal employees in Pa. have been fired or put on administrative leave since Trump was inaugurated.

The exact number is hard to pin down because some workers have been reinstated but placed on leave. Unemployment claims have also risen in the state in recent weeks, but those who were affected by the DOGE overhaul and are on paid leave won’t appear in those claims.

Life after layoffs means navigating an uncertain future. In Philadelphia, organized efforts have materialized to support these workers and help them find a new job.

Business reporter Ariana Perez-Castells details the lasting damage of these layoffs, and more potential cuts on the horizon.

What you should know today

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, we’re resurfacing an explainer from Joseph A. Gambardello on the gaze of the 37-foot-tall statue of William Penn from City Hall.

Alexander Milne Calder, its sculptor, wanted Penn to face south so that he would be lit by the sun during most of the day. So why does it face northeast instead? Here’s the full explanation.

Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.

🧠 Trivia time

It looks like Chesco native Bam Margera will be a playable character in the remake of the popular skateboarding game Pro Skater 3+4 — reportedly at Tony Hawk’s insistence.

What’s the last Tony Hawk game Margera was featured in?

A) Pro Skater 2 (2000)

B) American Sk8land (2005)

C) Underground 2 (2004)

D) Proving Ground (2007)

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🚘 Testing: Our knowledge of Philly’s highways, expressways, and streets.

😋 Hungry for: A meal at two historic country inns across the Delaware.

🌺 Planting: Tropical plants in our gardens this summer.

🐟 Excited about: The Atlantic City aquarium finally reopened this week.

🥊 Remembering: This week in Philly history, when Rocky won best picture at the 49th Academy Awards.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: The musicians who serenade the Linc on Sundays

BEND APP

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Stacy Stone, who was the first to solve Thursday’s anagram: Bryce Harper. “The Showman” hit his sixth career opening-day home run Thursday night. The Phils beat the Nationals 7-3.

Photo of the day

It feels good to wake up with a Phillies victory. May this be a great start to your weekend.

