Philly’s construction destruction chaos | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to Thursday, or as I like to call it, “Friday Jr.” It will be a cool and mostly sunny day, with a high near 43.

Every year, 50 Philadelphia rowhouses are deemed unsafe during construction next door. Today’s lead story touches on how the city could stop this pattern of construction destruction. It’s the latest installment in Crumbling City, an ongoing Inquirer series about construction and safety in Philadelphia and its impact on residents.

— Paola Pérez (@pdesiperez, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

After Amy Freeman’s South Philly home was swallowed by an excavation pit, she learned she was ultimately on her own. It all started after construction work began next door.

Her home separated from her neighbor’s, and cracks spread up the facade and across the foundation. Freeman filed complaints and called officials, but nothing changed.

Advertisement

An engineer’s report concluded that demolishing and rebuilding would be the best move forward. “It’s kind of disheartening, because there wasn’t an actual solution,” Freeman said.

A persistent problem: Freeman’s home is among the 50 or so rowhouses in the city that are rendered unsafe or destroyed each year during neighboring construction, according to an Inquirer analysis. City policymakers have adopted numerous new regulations to mitigate these challenges, but experts say bold new solutions are needed.

Key areas of focus: Stepping up enforcement, curbing risky work, making licensing more rigorous, and ensuring that those impacted by destabilization are properly compensated.

Notable quote: “We need to make everyone play by the same rules. We have to do a better job of enforcement — and to hold people accountable you can’t leave it to the private homeowner to go to small claims court,” said City Councilmember Mark Squilla.

Keep reading to see how the city could bring an end to the cycle of construction destruction without thwarting development, including borrowing a solution from one city in the United Kingdom.

🎤 Now I’m passing the mic to my colleague Jason Nark. Jason reports on rural parts of Pennsylvania and the outdoors far from city life.

As a proud member of Generation X, I grew up in malls, both for shopping and socializing. It was, for better or worse, a place for teens to go, to be seen, or just to pass the time. Most of the malls from my childhood are vastly different today, or shuttered, but my nostalgia remains.

When I first learned that a single individual bought a relatively large mall in Johnstown, Pa., it piqued my interest. Frankly, it seemed like a bad idea, something most investors, particular one going it alone, would try to avoid. I’m a sucker for dreamers, though, people trying to buck prevailing trends, the market be damned.

I spent a few months going back and forth and with owner Leo Karruli about the right time to visit and tried to wedge it into a reporting road trip into rural Pennsylvania. When I finally got out there, the mall didn’t disappoint. It could easily be the backdrop of any movie set in the late ‘80s or early ‘90s.

Even more interesting, though, is Karruli’s approach, treating malls like a place where mom-and-pop businesses can thrive, not just major franchises. The store owners seem to love him and despite the odds, I’m rooting for him out there. — Jason Nark

Keep reading to learn about Leo Karruli’s efforts to revive the Johnstown Galleria in a world of “zombie malls.”

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

It’s shaping up to be a very Philly Oscars this year.

Which Philly native and Oscar front-runner told The Inquirer they have never had a bad meal here?

A) Colman Domingo

B) Bradley Cooper

C) Da’Vine Joy Randolph

D) Kevin Hart

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🥟 Tasting: Philly’s new Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, which serves food through Automat windows.

👀 Wondering: Will the Colorado Supreme Court’s surprise ruling impact former President Donald Trump’s run in Pennsylvania?

📰 Reading: The fine print of a column on the Catholic Church’s decision to bless same-sex couples.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Singing contestant from South Jersey

ATRIUM JEANS

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Stacy Stone who correctly guessed Tuesday’s answer, Schuylkill, and also noted there was a letter missing from the anagram. Thank you for catching that.

Photo of the day

That’s all for now. Thanks for spending a part of your morning with us.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.