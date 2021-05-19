Hello, dedicated readers of The Inquirer Morning Newsletter.

First: Philly District Attorney Larry Krasner beat Democratic primary challenger Carlos Vega by a wide margin. That’s a big step toward winning a second term after campaigning on his record of criminal justice reform.

Then: Teens really do need to get COVID-19 vaccines.

And: The conflict between Hamas and Israel sparked demonstrations in the streets of Philly. Here’s what people are saying.

P.S.: Mid-May is bringing the heat. We’re talking potentially 90 degrees on Sunday.

— Ashley Hoffman (@_ashleyhoffman, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

District Attorney Larry Krasner cast the Democratic primary as “a showdown between the past and the future.” Late last night, he took the stage to share his hope for the latter, doubling down on his drive to upend the criminal justice system.

”Four years ago we promised reform and a focus on serious crime,” he said. “We kept those promises. And this time they put us back in office for what we have done. Not ideas, not promises, but realities.”

What comes next? Krasner will still face Republican Chuck Peruto in the the fall, but that race looks to be even more of a blowout than this one was. “Let’s just say, I think we all know the second term of four-and-a-half years starts now,” Krasner said in his victory speech. In a city where Democrats voters outnumber Republicans seven to one, Krasner is now highly likely to win November’s general election. Peruto, a defense lawyer, trails far behind Krasner in fund-raising. And it doesn’t help Peruto’s chances that he’s drawn scrutiny for controversial statements in candidate forums and on his own campaign website.

Reporters Chris Brennan and reporter Sean Collins Walsh teamed up to bring you a full rundown of the DA race.

Meanwhile, a sun-dappled Tuesday gave this election day a more normal feel , as voters flowed in and out of polling places with masks — but without much pandemic-driven fear. Reporters Julia Terruso, Allison Steele, and Ellie Rushing captured the scenes and emotions for a team effort.

And the turnaround was so much quicker than in November because turnout was so much lower this time around. Read reporter Jonathan Lai’s story for insight into the process.

Without kids and teens getting vaccinated, scientists say it’s unlikely we’ll get this pandemic tamed for good. Consider that incentive enough for the teens we spoke with. But that’s just one reason among many. Others include the “big Italian hugs” one area teen can’t wait to give his grandparents.

While most children get only mild symptoms from COVID-19, being vaccinated means it’s extremely likely that they won’t spread it to the more vulnerable people in their lives. Kids are relatively low risk. But low risk does not mean no risk. Thousands of children have been hospitalized since the pandemic started, and nearly 500 have died, according to the CDC.

Read on for reporters Bethany Ao and Tom Avril’s story on why teens should get COVID-19 vaccines.

What you need to know today

As the world turns its attention to the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel — tensions in Philly are rising as demonstrators take to the streets in a series of protests and rallies.

Philadelphia’s investigation into the treatment of MOVE victims’ remains will focus not only on the box discovered at the Medical Examiner’s Office, but also on the city’s handling of all remains from the 1985 bombing, Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday.

The founder of Ardmore’s popular Tired Hands Brewing Company, is stepping down after allegations of sexism and racism surfaced via anonymous Instagram posts over the weekend.

The Delaware County district attorney’s office filed a civil complaint against dozens of chemical manufacturers for what it says is their role in polluting local fire facilities with PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” with some levels thousands of times in excess of federal guidelines.

The former Bordentown Township police chief convicted of lying to the FBI in a hate-crime assault is asking a federal judge to sentence him to a year’s probation and not prison time.

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

Thanks for taking time to reflect. Let’s get seasonal.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout-out!

That’s interesting

🍓 It’s about time you reopen your heart to seasonal fruits. If strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries are your jam, get your whole life to the pick-your-own farms near Philly and farther afield.

🎞️ The Dear Evan Hansen film is based on the co-creator’s experience with a tragedy that struck Friends’ Central School in Wynnewood.

🏀 Curl up with our take on how the Sixers have a clear easy path to an NBA title as they enter the playoffs with a historic shot at victory, finally.

💰 A provision of the CARES Act you might have missed can actually help employees pay off their student loans.

Opinions

“There needs to be accountability for what has transpired. Firing Farley is a start but it doesn’t go far enough,” columnist Jenice Armstrong writes that the disrespectful handling of the remains of MOVE victims by both the city and Penn warrants an outside investigation into abuses of power.

“The current crisis grew out of Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s apparent belief that he could ignore Palestinian rights, whether those of West Bankers, Gazans or Israeli citizens,” columnist Trudy Rubin writes that Bibi provoked violence that claimed the lives of hundreds of mostly Palestinian civilians and threatened Israeli towns and cities.

As a massive Palestinian flag could be seen covering Philly’s Art museum steps marking the crisis of this moment, next to it was a Black Lives Matter banner, columnist Will Bunch observes. Did the protest over George Floyd’s killing by police play a role in support for the Palestinian cause? (Here, you can sign up for Will Bunch’s newsletter.)

What we’re reading

The Philadelphia Tribune took a look at an elementary school that saw better attendance during the pandemic, and the kids have the certificates to prove it.

See London’s Free Palestine protest in a photo essay documented by a French Palestinian participant in AnOther magazine.

Much has been made online of outdoorsman and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s laptop. Not the computer’s contents, but the brand, and VICE can explain.

When Camille Gaynus was growing up in Philly, she loved to swim. No wonder the woman with a Ph.D is right at home scuba diving in the ocean as she studies the effect of climate change on coral reefs and fish that live in them. She also founded WOC Space (pronounced ‘A WOKE Space’) an LLC that offers training and workshops to help predominantly white organizations become more inclusive spaces.