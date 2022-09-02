Happy Friday. Congratulations on making it to your holiday weekend.

🏙️ Defending Philly’s honor: A survey tried to call us the rudest. Clearly, it is misinformed.

🗳️ City Council campaigns: It’s heating up as more contenders eye a run in next year’s election.

📰 One recap: President Joe Biden gave a speech last night in front of Independence Hall warning against “MAGA Republicans” threatening democracy.

Once again, the city is just misunderstood.

Preply, a language learning app, says it surveyed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metro areas in the nation and asked them to rate the rudeness of their own cities.

In an article outlining its incendiary findings, Preply said it conducted the study to “help travelers determine what to expect when visiting”

Here’s what to actually expect when visiting Philly, as my colleague Stephanie Farr eloquently put it: cool sites, great food, and a level of honesty from the city’s people that some whiny babies are obviously not prepared for.

It’s true that Philly people won’t mince words. But would you rather someone not tell you when there’s food in your teeth? And if you are acting like a jerk, chances are you already knew that before someone called you out for it (and they will). People from Philly don’t say anything that isn’t true.

I understand how it can be jarring initially if you’re not used to it but I would argue it’s the ultimate form of kindness. We’re not a fake city. Also, if someone gives you a compliment, no one is doing it to be “nice.” They meant it. If anything, we’re the most genuine city there is.

Philly models one major rule: Show respect, get respect.

Philly is all about matching energy. When I moved onto my block in Brewerytown from West Philly last year, I made a point to introduce myself to my neighbors the day before I moved in. You know what happened? I ended up getting a plate full of food from someone’s cookout that day and help moving my stuff into my new home the next.

I could go on all day but you should read Farr’s defense that doubles as a love letter to the city.

What you should know today

We needed some levity, and he came when we needed it most.

A year ago this week, Hurricane Ida’s remnants left a trail of destruction through the Philadelphia region. Justyn Myers — a 41-year-old architect and amateur cliff jumper — left work, stripped down to his underwear, climbed the guardrail along the 22nd Street overpass, and backflipped into the filthy floodwaters on the Vine Street Expressway.

Necessary context: The flooding of the highway through Center City drew national attention.

The storm displaced hundreds of residents and caused at least $120 million in public infrastructure damage.

One year later, Myers said the backflip was his way of making the best of a bad situation.

“That was an easy one,” he said. “If the water wasn’t so dirty, I’d do that one again.”

He wasn’t the only one who got intimate with the dirty waters. Another man was photographed tubing down the highway with a baseball hat and what appeared to be a cold beverage. Officials had to release an odd warning: Don’t swim in the flooded highway, and if you already did, get a tetanus shot.

Reporter Max Marin details what Myers has been up to since (and yes, it includes more cliff-jumping).

