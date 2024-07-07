Philly jails plagued with overdoses | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning. It’s a hot and dry Sunday with a high near 94.

Since 2018, just over two dozen people have died from drug-related deaths in Philadelphia jails, where drugs are widely accessible, according to an Inquirer review of records and data. Our main story explores the conditions inside the critically understaffed facilities and the increase in overdoses, all while the city is poised to lock up more people who are in addiction in Kensington.

The city’s plan to clean up Kensington, the heart of Philadelphia’s open-air drug markets, includes arresting people who use drugs. But with drug intoxication-related deaths on the rise within the jails, it’s unclear if they are in a position to safely house more people in addiction.

Public health reporter Aubrey Whelan teamed up with investigative reporter Samantha Melamed to dig into the deaths and conditions of these jails. They spoke with corrections officers, prisoners, and advocates alike, who all attest to unsafe conditions for medically fragile prisoners with illegal drugs running rampant in the facilities.

The data: Before 2016, Philly jails reported no drug deaths. But since 2018, at least 25 people died in the jails due to overdoses or other drug-related causes, accounting for a third of all deaths in the facilities, according to an Inquirer review of medical examiner’s data and court records.

The scope: Across the country, drug- and alcohol-related deaths in jail have been on the rise. They quadrupled nationwide between 2000 and 2019.

What’s next: Prisons Commissioner Michael Resnick said the jails do not need to prepare for an influx of prisoners from Kensington. “They’ll be going into treatment,” he said. But the jail system’s drug treatment program has a backlog — and the long wait can be dangerous.

Keep reading for a deeper look into the climate of disorder within Philly’s jails

What you should know today

It’s an unlikely couple ... but it’s a match made in Hollywood.

Financially strapped and understaffed community hospitals in the Philly area are raking in revenue by renting out space to production companies, allowing them to film scenes for movies and TV shows in sections of the hospitals that are no longer in use.

Take Suburban Community Hospital in East Norriton, where several floors are empty due to trends that have endangered small hospitals nationwide. Over four days in February, an Apple TV+ film crew shot scenes in empty parts of that hospital, and next month, an HBO crew plans to film scenes for a new miniseries at Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol.

Keep reading on how these troubled hospitals try to bounce back with help from the big screen.

