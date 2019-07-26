Maria Turcios is seen as a rock within Philly’s migrant community. She has devoted her life to being there for people facing deportation, because on not one, not two, but three separate occasions, she knew exactly how they felt. Meanwhile, the opioid crisis has claimed many lives in Philadelphia in recent years. While some of the hardest hit neighborhoods have seen declines in drug deaths, others have experienced increases.
For migrants in trouble, Maria Turcios is what comes next. When they’re arrested, or ordered by the government to appear in court, she goes with them because she feels like it’s God calling. She also knows exactly how they feel.
Turcios’ home was raided by ICE three times over a period of about five years. Six people were deported, including her brother, who was sent back to Honduras.
The 59-year-old Turcios is the accompaniment organizer for New Sanctuary Movement — a group whose mission is to show solidarity with immigrants in what they call “spaces of injustice.” Turcios knows her presence probably won’t change the outcome for a family. Though, she stresses the importance of having someone there who understands you, because she didn’t.
The opioid crisis took a serious toll on some Philadelphia neighborhoods in recent years. Some of the hardest hit have seen encouraging drops in drug deaths. But in others, overdoses are still on the rise.
Philadelphia did see an 8% drop in overdose deaths between 2017 and 2018. In one South Philly neighborhood, the toll jumped up by 20%.
City officials can’t pinpoint one reason for the increases taking place in some areas. Overall, they’re encouraged to see the citywide number fall, but are still seeking answers to prevent these deaths.
It’s that time again. NFL players are taking the field — in shorts mostly — as training camp gets underway. There will be a number of Eagles players worth keeping an eye on, but most of those eyes will be fixed on No. 11.
Carson Wentz is now two years removed from a gruesome knee injury that forced him to watch the Eagles win the Super Bowl from the sidelines. There appeared to be lingering effects last season, but now, Wentz and the team insist he’s back to full strength.
While Wentz, his coaches, and his teammates won’t say it, one thing is clear. If he returns to pre-injury form, this could be a team with a real chance at hoisting another Lombardi Trophy in Miami.
- On Thursday, The Inquirer published an article outlining sexual assault claims brought against one of the Curtis Institute of Music’s most revered teachers. Shortly after publication, Curtis had a message for alumni, parents, and students: Don’t talk about it.
- Philadelphia officials are making a bid to have a say in who buys St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children out of bankruptcy. Officials say there’s a "dire need” to sustain the hospital’s services.
- One of Philly’s most well-known diners is closed after a fire broke out during Wednesday’s dinner rush. Despite the damage, the owner expects to be serving customers again very soon.
- The good news? Beginning in September, Amtrak will offer new train service that can take you from Washington D.C. to New York City in just two hours, 35 minutes. The bad news? It’s skipping Philly.
- In other transit news: If you were one of the early SEPTA Key adopters, your card’s probably about to expire. Reporter Patricia Madej has put together a procrastinator’s guide that you’ll want to dig into sooner rather than later.
- Remember the Phillies’ infamous “Saturday Night Special” uniforms from 1979? They’ve gone down in history as one of the most hated jerseys in Philly sports history. But, guess what? They’re back.
- While we’re on the topic of jerseys, The Inquirer has put together a list of 20 uniforms as we try to narrow down which is the best ever donned by a Philly team. And you can help us decide.
- It’s almost time for the XPoNential Music Festival in Camden. Over 30 bands will be coming to BB&T Pavilion this weekend and music critic Dan DeLuca rounds up the acts you don’t want to miss.
- While we’re in New Jersey — a bustling Cherry Hill shopping district is in for some major additions to its retail landscape, offering everything from gourmet burgers to tummy tucks. Many shoppers are rejoicing, though some longtime residents aren’t buying in.
- Back in Philly, a shopping center in the city’s Northeast section has been bought by a German grocery chain that plans to build a new location there. It’s recently obtained a permit to demolish buildings at the site.
“How is it possible for a president to engage in potentially criminal activity, side with foreign adversaries over American intelligence officers, promote his private business interests, and threaten to imprison political opponents and journalists without being removed from office? ... Trump is a celebrity politician.” — Princeton associate research scholar Lauren A. Wright on how President Trump’s celebrity status helps him in politics.
- Pennsylvania currently has the lowest minimum wage allowed in the U.S. Should it be raised? The Inquirer posed that question to local business owners to find out what side of the debate they fall on.
- Riverwards resident Patty-Pat Kozlowski has been left wondering: How do we protect our kids from gunshots in the park? Since the shooting death of a teenager in Campbell Square Park, she’s been searching for an answer.
- Trees are vital parts of our ecosystem, which is perhaps never more evident than during scorching summers. But when it comes to tree cover in Philly, not every neighborhood is created equal. PlanPhilly breaks down why.
- It’s a stressful time in America. Meanwhile, marijuana legalization is at a slow burn, but it’s spreading. Rolling Stone examined both of these things by suggesting the perfect strains to pair with the crisis of your choice.
- Eclectic. Vibrant. Daring. There are a lot of words to describe Los Angeles’ architecture, but there’s one word that truly defines the region’s flare: Googie. Curbed takes us back to the 1950s when L.A. created a building style all its own.
Producers for the Netflix show Sugar Rush took notice of South Philly baker Victoria Jeker’s Instagram account and asked who she’d want to partner with on the show. Luckily for Jeker, baking didn’t just earn her this opportunity. It also brought her a best friend.