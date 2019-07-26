Maria Turcios is seen as a rock within Philly’s migrant community. She has devoted her life to being there for people facing deportation, because on not one, not two, but three separate occasions, she knew exactly how they felt. Meanwhile, the opioid crisis has claimed many lives in Philadelphia in recent years. While some of the hardest hit neighborhoods have seen declines in drug deaths, others have experienced increases.

— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Raided by ICE three times, Philly migrant works to help others who could face deportation

For migrants in trouble, Maria Turcios is what comes next. When they’re arrested, or ordered by the government to appear in court, she goes with them because she feels like it’s God calling. She also knows exactly how they feel.

Turcios’ home was raided by ICE three times over a period of about five years. Six people were deported, including her brother, who was sent back to Honduras.

The 59-year-old Turcios is the accompaniment organizer for New Sanctuary Movement — a group whose mission is to show solidarity with immigrants in what they call “spaces of injustice.” Turcios knows her presence probably won’t change the outcome for a family. Though, she stresses the importance of having someone there who understands you, because she didn’t.

Despite declines citywide, some Philly neighborhoods are seeing opioid overdose deaths rise

The opioid crisis took a serious toll on some Philadelphia neighborhoods in recent years. Some of the hardest hit have seen encouraging drops in drug deaths. But in others, overdoses are still on the rise.

Philadelphia did see an 8% drop in overdose deaths between 2017 and 2018. In one South Philly neighborhood, the toll jumped up by 20%.

City officials can’t pinpoint one reason for the increases taking place in some areas. Overall, they’re encouraged to see the citywide number fall, but are still seeking answers to prevent these deaths.

Carson Wentz feels healthy, not pressured as Eagles open camp

It’s that time again. NFL players are taking the field — in shorts mostly — as training camp gets underway. There will be a number of Eagles players worth keeping an eye on, but most of those eyes will be fixed on No. 11.

Carson Wentz is now two years removed from a gruesome knee injury that forced him to watch the Eagles win the Super Bowl from the sidelines. There appeared to be lingering effects last season, but now, Wentz and the team insist he’s back to full strength.

While Wentz, his coaches, and his teammates won’t say it, one thing is clear. If he returns to pre-injury form, this could be a team with a real chance at hoisting another Lombardi Trophy in Miami.

What you need to know today

That’s Interesting

  • Remember the Phillies’ infamous “Saturday Night Special” uniforms from 1979? They’ve gone down in history as one of the most hated jerseys in Philly sports history. But, guess what? They’re back.
  • While we’re on the topic of jerseys, The Inquirer has put together a list of 20 uniforms as we try to narrow down which is the best ever donned by a Philly team. And you can help us decide.
  • It’s almost time for the XPoNential Music Festival in Camden. Over 30 bands will be coming to BB&T Pavilion this weekend and music critic Dan DeLuca rounds up the acts you don’t want to miss.
  • While we’re in New Jersey — a bustling Cherry Hill shopping district is in for some major additions to its retail landscape, offering everything from gourmet burgers to tummy tucks. Many shoppers are rejoicing, though some longtime residents aren’t buying in.
  • Back in Philly, a shopping center in the city’s Northeast section has been bought by a German grocery chain that plans to build a new location there. It’s recently obtained a permit to demolish buildings at the site.

Opinions

July 26, 2019
Nate Beeler
July 26, 2019

“How is it possible for a president to engage in potentially criminal activity, side with foreign adversaries over American intelligence officers, promote his private business interests, and threaten to imprison political opponents and journalists without being removed from office? ... Trump is a celebrity politician.” — Princeton associate research scholar Lauren A. Wright on how President Trump’s celebrity status helps him in politics.

What we’re reading

Chefs Ali Albini (left) and Victoria Jeker will be featured on season two of Netflix's Sugar Rush.

A Daily Dose of | Sugar

Producers for the Netflix show Sugar Rush took notice of South Philly baker Victoria Jeker’s Instagram account and asked who she’d want to partner with on the show. Luckily for Jeker, baking didn’t just earn her this opportunity. It also brought her a best friend.