Noise complaints cramping nightlife | Morning Newsletter

Philly is home to niche outdoor party cultures, intimate music venues, and stylish speakeasies. And with nightlife comes noise, sometimes a lot of it.

Today’s lead story explores how growing noise complaints have forced DJs and party promoters to relocate or cancel events, diminishing much of the allure of the city’s nightlife scene and increasing tensions between residents and entertainers.

Philly DJ David Pianka, better known as Dave P, believes the city’s unique entertainment spaces make its nightlife more vibrant than most.

In Pianka’s own words: “Nightlife brings so much to cities, culturally and economically, and it needs to be prioritized more here in Philadelphia.”

But in recent years, noise complaints have affected the scene’s appeal. Outdoor experiences have been particularly impacted ― public outcry has even forced outdoor restaurant and music venues to shut down.

These complaints happen most often in neighborhoods with nightclubs and music venues, and newly constructed residential buildings.

And as more people and businesses move in, there is a growing divide between partygoers and residents looking for a quiet place.

A balancing act: The Philadelphia Department of Public Health considers excessive noise to be a health risk. But while there are some “nuisance bars,” residents often blame establishments for minimal noise, or even rumblings generated outside their walls.

These disputes are not new: Back in 2012, the New Tavern Bar Restaurant, then known as Watusi Pub II, drew complaints from West Philadelphians about the bar’s rowdy patrons and live music performances.

Keep reading on potential revenue impacts and how the city’s growing infrastructure plays a role in this issue.

Plans for new green stormwater infrastructure in Kingsessing are underway as part of the Resilient Communities Stormwater Initiative (RCSI), a project funded by the William Penn Foundation.

Over the course of several workshops and discussions with a collection of environmental organizations, residents have been able to engage in the review and approval of a “Green Vision Plan” for their neighborhood.

What they are building: New infrastructure, which can include rain gardens, trees, permeable pavement, or any other structure that helps reduce flooding and pollution caused by stormwater. While stormwater is the focus, this effort can also add other greening benefits, like reducing local temperatures and improving air quality.

What RCSI leaders are saying: “These neighborhoods are used to people coming in and talking about things they want to do and then going home after they are satisfied or leaving people adrift or not delivering at all,” said Maurice Sampson, the Eastern Pennsylvania director of Clean Water Action. “[They’re] used to that. So this process has been one where we’ve had to build a trust.”

What residents are saying: “We need to have things that are for us, by us, because that’s the best way to impact us. It’s not that we don’t have the intellect, it’s that we don’t have the resources,” said Lotus Barron, 25.

Keep reading about this initiative and what’s in store for its next phase of development.

