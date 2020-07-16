School this year won’t be the same. Philadelphia’s reopening plan allows for just two days of in-person instruction a week, and lots of social distancing. Also, a day after Philly said fans wouldn’t be able to attend Eagles games, officials clarified that crowds at home games could be possible in the future.
Don’t forget to look up tonight. You could catch a glimpse of the International Space Station.
Yeadon, a Delaware County town of fewer than 12,000 people, has seen the highest rate of coronavirus cases of any suburban municipality or Philly zip code with at least 10,000 residents. This has been going on since before June 15, and Yeadon sits in the only suburban Philly county that does not have its own health department.
The situation has shown signs of improvement lately, but with people across the country growing impatient with staying at home and wearing masks, public health experts say those gains could be lost.
Philadelphia has announced its plan for reopening schools. The plan includes only two days of in-person instruction a week, social distancing and face masks, and increased sanitation, among other things. But each of Philly’s 200-plus schools is still responsible for its own operations plan to execute the guidelines.
Understandably, parents are worried about their children’s health. While parents have the option of 100% virtual schooling to avoid public spaces, some are concerned about educating their children while also having to work. Some are even sending their kids to live in another city.
- Philly clarified that fans might be able to attend Eagles games in the future if restrictions ease. And, the city is paying $35 million for the Eagles and Phillies stadiums this year, when fans might not be able to visit.
- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced new restrictions on bars, restaurants, and businesses as the coronavirus cases continued to climb in parts of the state. [You can track case numbers by county in the Philly region at inquirer.com/virustracker.]
- Nearly three-quarters of Pennsylvania state university faculty said they would not feel safe teaching students face-to-face this fall, a survey shows.
- This is what racism does to your heart and your health.
- Joe Biden is leading in a new Pennsylvania poll, but many are wary of “secret Trump voters.”
- The coronavirus has caused more than 136,000 deaths in the U.S., but the impact doesn’t end there. For every COVID-19 death, nine relatives suffer, Penn State researchers said.
“There’s no reward in constantly questioning your place in a community and what role you play; it creates mental turmoil. However, this struggle was unavoidable. That’s because primarily white, outwardly liberal institutions like Haverford have such a long history of talking the talk without living up to it.” — writes Rasaaq Shittu, a Black rising sophomore at Haverford College, on what racism looks like at “liberal” institutions.
For the first time in her adult life, BL Shirelle has no connections to the court system, after finishing her parole. She’s now the deputy director of Die Jim Crow Records, the first record label for current and formerly incarcerated musicians. She’s also the label’s first solo artist.