This small Delco borough has the Philly region’s highest rate of coronavirus cases

Yeadon, a Delaware County town of fewer than 12,000 people, has seen the highest rate of coronavirus cases of any suburban municipality or Philly zip code with at least 10,000 residents. This has been going on since before June 15, and Yeadon sits in the only suburban Philly county that does not have its own health department.

The situation has shown signs of improvement lately, but with people across the country growing impatient with staying at home and wearing masks, public health experts say those gains could be lost.

Philly’s school plan is out. Parents are panicked.

Philadelphia has announced its plan for reopening schools. The plan includes only two days of in-person instruction a week, social distancing and face masks, and increased sanitation, among other things. But each of Philly’s 200-plus schools is still responsible for its own operations plan to execute the guidelines.

Understandably, parents are worried about their children’s health. While parents have the option of 100% virtual schooling to avoid public spaces, some are concerned about educating their children while also having to work. Some are even sending their kids to live in another city.

This shot brought some calm to my day and I hope it does the same for you.

“There’s no reward in constantly questioning your place in a community and what role you play; it creates mental turmoil. However, this struggle was unavoidable. That’s because primarily white, outwardly liberal institutions like Haverford have such a long history of talking the talk without living up to it.” writes Rasaaq Shittu, a Black rising sophomore at Haverford College, on what racism looks like at “liberal” institutions.

  • A Philly mom in Hong Kong, Tanya Underwood, writes about her family’s experience of returning to school after COVID-19.
  • You’re probably not an expert at assessing the risks of COVID-19, but your doctor can help, writes Jeffrey Millstein, a primary-care physician and medical director for patient experience-regional practices at Penn Medicine.

For the first time in her adult life, BL Shirelle has no connections to the court system, after finishing her parole. She’s now the deputy director of Die Jim Crow Records, the first record label for current and formerly incarcerated musicians. She’s also the label’s first solo artist.