🥁 Giving kids a gateway to music | Morning Newsletter

Teens across the city are feeling the beat through the Philadelphia School District’s Summer Drumline program. Our lead story highlights how this program allows kids to have an outlet to do something positive — with pay.

For five weeks, students from middle school to high school spend five hours a day learning percussion techniques and other music fundamentals. Watching them soar as drummers stirs up inspiration among their instructors.

“Everybody vibes with it,” said Jason Mell, the district’s citywide drumline coordinator.

For Mell, this is all part of a plan to revive music programs that lapsed at schools during the pandemic and virtual learning.

What students are saying: “A drumline would come to our school, and the feeling of the drums, the music — it just attached to me,” said Mahjoi Thomas, 15. “You get that feeling in your heart and your body, you feel the vibration.”

Under Mell’s leadership, there are now about 20 programs in district schools. Altogether, 70 students are enrolled at three schools, but Mell dreams of a drumline at every Philadelphia school.

Partnerships also make it possible for students who attend to earn work-study paychecks. Brian VanHook, a West Philadelphia music teacher, says paying students is key. Some of his own students often must work to help support their families.

In his own words: “It provides students with an outlet to do something positive, and it gives them the opportunity to use this for college, to get scholarships,” said VanHook.

Keep reading about this first-of-its-kind session and its impact on Philly’s younger generation.

The Philadelphia Police Department suffered a double loss on Friday after two officers died in separate, nonviolent circumstances: Officer Lynneice Hill, 44, of the 3rd Police District, experienced what has been described as an apparent medical emergency, and Officer Kevin Whetstone of the 39th Police District died of a reported heart attack in his home. The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office knew a Kingsessing shooting victim had died earlier than the others, but didn’t tell police for several days. The reason for the lapse in communication is unclear, but it caused confusion about the sequence of events and was the latest misstep in an investigation already marked by mistakes. Police are looking for a man who shot at a SEPTA bus with passengers on board in North Philly during the Friday morning commute, the latest incident contributing to rising concerns about safety on public transportation. Police said no one was injured. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has sued a Philadelphia-area property management company, accusing it of forcing tenants to live in unsafe homes and charging residents thousands of dollars in retaliatory fees for “legal expenses” when they filed complaints with the state. Dobbs on South closed its doors permanently following a sexual-assault allegation earlier this year that financially devastated the business. Philly recently said goodbye to its famous giant game pieces. See how the plaza where they stood could be redesigned, including shaded areas to sit, accessible ramps and more trees.

Balling on a budget? You’re not alone.

Luckily, there are ways to stretch your dollar and still have a good weekend of quality fun. For example:

🧘🏽 Explore the outdoors: Try free yoga sessions, workshops, and nature walks.

📜 For the history buffs: America’s historic town is home to a plethora of walking tours and venues. (Don’t miss the Edgar Allan Poe House, open for free on weekends!)

🍻 Food, drinks, and fun: Cheap (and good) food is our jam. Plenty of spots have guaranteed savings on drinks, dishes, and live entertainment.

🎨 Arts and entertainment: Enjoy rooftop movies, stand-up comedy shows, and free artwork.

See the full roundup of free and affordable things to do without breaking the bank.

Elkins Park’s 124-year-old Lynnewood Hall faces millions of dollars worth of asbestos remediation. You can get an inside look after the work is done, but it might be the most expensive house tour in Philly history. What’s the cost of the priciest option?

A) $5,000

B) $15,500

C) $50,000

D) $75,200

Think you got it? Check your answer here.

Hint: 🎡

EMPIRES ROSY

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Jan Dalina who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Kaitlin Olson.

