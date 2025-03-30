Philly tourism industry braces for impact | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning. Runners may deal with some patchy fog during the Philadelphia Love Run, but it should turn into a mostly cloudy Sunday.

Advertisement

As the Trump administration taunts Canada with hostile rhetoric and steep tariffs, city tourism leaders are worried about the downstream effects on tourism.

Further down, our cheesesteak columnist stops by a longtime Main Line eatery planning on closing its doors after 70 years.

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Could Philly’s tourism industry take a hit from the global trade war and President Donald Trump’s policies?

Tourism leaders in Philadelphia are concerned this could become a reality in the fallout of United States’ strained relationship with its northern neighbor and other traditional allies.

By the numbers: 1.2 million international visitors, about 45% of which were Canadian, generated $1.2 billion in total economic impact last year. About 80,000 people work in tourism in hospitality in Philly, according to the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

More on the way: Several big events are expected to attract millions of people to the city in 2026, including World Cup matches and festivities for America’s 250th anniversary.

But some already won’t come: Bookings from Canada are down from the same period last year, according to a March 26 analysis. And in the event of an expanded trade war, the U.S. is estimated to see a 5% decline in international travel in 2025.

What leaders are saying: “We’re like a lot of other industries in that we’re kind of watching this and trying to stay positive,” said Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the bureau. “But we’re all anxious.”

Business reporter Andrew Seidman has full the story.

A nearly 70-year-old cheesesteak-cooking tradition will fade away when Mama’s Pizzeria on the Main Line closes up shop.

It may have pizza in its name, but Mama’s in Bala Cynwyd has been crafting cheesesteaks since 1960. For at least a decade, it’s been strictly a cheesesteak joint.

Due to a combination of factors, including rising costs and a dwindling customer base, Mama’s second-generation grillman will hang up his spatula.

Go to Mama’s with Tommy Rowan to learn about the family-run mainstay’s history, and its impact on Philly and the cheesesteak scene.

What you should know today

❓Pop quiz

Philadelphia is among a handful of 2026 FIFA World Cup host cities asking the federal government for millions of dollars in security funding.

About how many people are expected to travel to the city for the event?

A) 62,000

B) 1 million

C) 500,000

D) 30,500

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Historic green space in Southwest Philly

ARMBAND GRATERS

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Rick Brasch who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: Kelly Clarkson. The three-time Grammy winning artist joined Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast this week and had high praise for Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata: “I didn’t know he sang so well.”

🎶 Today’s song goes like this: “It takes a lot of goodbyes to get to forever.”

Did any of you get to witness Tsumani reunite at Underground Arts? Ahead of their Friday night gig, pop critic Dan DeLuca talked to the DIY punk rockers and feminist heroes of the ‘90s. I’m queueing Loud Is As as I type this.

👋🏽 That’s it for now. Thanks for spending some time with me this morning. Julie will be back in your inbox tomorrow.