Philly’s sidewalk cafe vigilante | Morning Newsletter

Someone has been mass reporting allegedly illegal sidewalk cafes in Philly. Our lead story explores the anonymous user’s posts, their potential motivations and the community’s response.

Someone under the username “FD22″ has gone on a reporting spree on Philly311.

Catch up quick: 311 is the city’s contact center for nonemergency inquiries. Through the portal, you can report abandoned cars, potholes or other street damage, problems with streetlights, traffic lights or road signs, and much more.

So who is FD22 targeting? Sidewalk cafes and other allegedly illegal outdoor structures used for dining.

Important context: Sidewalk cafes are not the same as streeteries, which take up parking space. But both require licenses and come with some restrictions.

A user on the internet forum Reddit compiled screenshots of recent instances of FD22′s bulk reports. Naturally, the post was followed by jokes about grabbing the pitchforks and finding the mysterious reporter.

Because FD22 is reporting anonymously, The Inquirer could not reach out for comment to ask about this new passion.

But what we do know is that on one day recently, FD22 submitted six complaints, photo evidence included. On another, they filed three complaints, all in the Italian Market. And two weeks ago, six more businesses were reported.

With little to no information on FD22, the community is left trying to guess their agenda. Is FD22 a local hero, or a villainous curmudgeon? The answer depends on what side of the sidewalk seating you’re on, but some people want FD22 to stop.

Continue reading about what some business owners are saying about the complaints.

What you should know today

🎤 Now I’m passing the microphone to political writer Chris Brennan.

It was a sweltering Sunday in July with one storm having just passed and plenty of dark clouds looming on the horizon.

Still, more than 70 people shelled out $10 and hauled beach chairs to a wet concrete slab in front of a covered stage in a public park for the event’s big draw: State Sen. Doug Mastriano.

The crowd — predominantly white and older than 50 — looked as if it had been recruited from the 2022 campaign trail, when Mastriano, a Franklin County Republican, waged his losing battle for governor.

And Mastriano’s 25-minute speech, delivered as usual in tandem with his wife, Rebbie, echoed the themes of that race.

Unsubstantiated suggestions of voter fraud. Complaints about precautions taken during the pandemic. “Indoctrination” in public schools. And, as always, most fervently, his disappointment in fellow Republicans for not supporting his campaign.

It rang as both a retrospective grievance tour and a future call to action.

Mastriano decried the Republican “establishment” while his wife told the crowd they had helped lay a foundation for a movement.

“It was not the result we wanted,” Mastriano told the crowd of the 2022 election. “But it’s the beginning of a movement here that has the power to change the course and trajectory of Pennsylvania. Is Pennsylvania worth saving?”

Mastriano is clearly stoking his base. But to what end?

Continue reading on why another run for governor is likely for Mastriano, as the state Republican establishment remains in the dark on what comes next.

