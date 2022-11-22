Expect clear and sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the high 40s.

Pennsylvania Democrats may have swept the midterms and defied political history, but their victory obscured something that could ring alarm bells: Philly’s turnout plummeted.

That could be an issue for the party, because about 80% of Philadelphians vote Democratic.

Our lead story explores what this could mean for the city’s future role in statewide races.

— Taylor Allen

Philly’s overall voter turnout dropped the most out of any county in the state.

Necessary context: Turnout in midterm elections is always lower than presidential races. But this is the third consecutive election in which Philly’s share of the state’s vote declined.

An Inquirer analysis of the nearly final 2022 results and those from previous elections raise questions about the city’s influence and both parties’ ability to connect with Black and Latino voters.

Philly’s vote count dropped 33%, more than the statewide average of 22%.

Philadelphia’s share of the state’s total Democratic vote dropped from 20% in 2016 to 15% this year.

Turnout dropped the most in Latino parts of the city. Black neighborhoods also saw a sharp decline.

Continue reading for an Inquirer analysis of what Philadelphia’s shifting turnout patterns could mean for Democrats’ power in Harrisburg.

Philadelphia is flush with cash.

The city projects it will finish this year with north of $500 million unspent out of $5.73 billion in projected revenues.

Reminder: Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to declare bankruptcy in the 1990s and has struggled to provide basic services for decades.

The cash influx is due to multiple factors, including unexpectedly high tax collections, a slow-spending approach to the $1.4 billion in federal aid Philly received from the American Rescue Plan, and difficulties filling positions amid a tight labor market.

The forces: City Council members have urged the administration to spend more aggressively amid the gun violence epidemic and the uneven economic recovery since 2020.

Meanwhile, the administration is cautious about dipping too far into reserves because of economic uncertainties in the coming year.

Keep reading to see which funds and programs will get a funding boost.

What you should know today

