In response to civil unrest and calls for police reform, Philadelphia City Council is poised to approve a budget for the next fiscal year that cancels a $19 million increase in police funding. Meanwhile, $14 million would be diverted into a different part of the city budget by moving crossing guards and public safety enforcement officers out of the Police Department. Mayor Jim Kenney promised to make changes to the proposed city budget last week amid protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Philly’s police union spent decades amassing power. Changes could cut its clout.

John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5, is shown on Sept. 4, 2019.
John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5, is shown on Sept. 4, 2019.

The scenario is repeated in big cities such as Philadelphia: Outrage over episodes of police misconduct is met with promises from political leaders to enact change. Then, police union officials combat and prevent that change.

But this time could be different. The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has led to a rare moment of broad political agreement: Something has to change. And even Republican lawmakers, who are normally staunch defenders of the status quo, are now pushing legislation that could radically change how police unions work in Pennsylvania.

Philly City Council passes housing bills to help renters during the pandemic

City Council unanimously passed five housing bills Thursday to help renters who are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic. Council voted to extend the eviction moratorium for Philadelphia residential renters and small businesses, waived rent fees, and created an eviction-diversion program.

These bills passed after the city’s pandemic rental assistance program ran out of funds to help Philly residents. Almost 13,000 households applied, but Philadelphia was able to pledge support for only 4,000 households before the money ran out. If you’re confused about all the unemployment numbers, here’s a breakdown of how to read them during the pandemic.

What you need to know about Juneteenth and why we should all celebrate

Today is June 19, celebrated as Juneteenth. Many people, regardless of their race, don’t know the significance of the holiday. It’s the oldest American holiday to commemorate the end of slavery, and was first celebrated by newly emancipated black Texans 155 years ago.

My colleague Elizabeth Wellington dives into the holiday’s history, why it isn’t already mainstream, and why everyone should celebrate it.

Here’s an adorable Philly-raised puppy for your Friday. Thanks for sharing, @brooklyn.pup!

Rob Tornoe's cartoon for Friday, June 19, 2020.
Rob Tornoe's cartoon for Friday, June 19, 2020.

“It’s precisely because these [monuments] embody white supremacy that we must safeguard them, in places that foster real historical understanding. Of course we shouldn’t let racist leaders and traitors remain on pedestals. But simply pulling them down won’t do anything to challenge their legacy. That will require the hard work of preserving our racist past, so — one day — we will learn not to repeat it.” writes Jonathan Zimmerman, who teaches education and history at the University of Pennsylvania, about moving racist statues into museums instead of storage.

Chris Stevens, security coordinator, near an art piece by Theresa Chromati printed on an outdoor banner at the Delaware Contemporary art museum in Wilmington on May 27.
Chris Stevens, security coordinator, near an art piece by Theresa Chromati printed on an outdoor banner at the Delaware Contemporary art museum in Wilmington on May 27.

The Delaware Contemporary created an “Art Escape Drive-Through” in response to the pandemic and social-distancing guidelines. It was set to open in early June, but protests after the death of George Floyd swept the country, so the museum changed its approach. The museum reopened its doors June 12 and turned one of its galleries into a “Response Gallery,” where visitors are urged to “take over” the room and express their voices through art created on the walls. This gallery is open to the public through July 26, and the drive-through portion of the “Art Escape” is open from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 19.