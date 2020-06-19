“It’s precisely because these [monuments] embody white supremacy that we must safeguard them, in places that foster real historical understanding. Of course we shouldn’t let racist leaders and traitors remain on pedestals. But simply pulling them down won’t do anything to challenge their legacy. That will require the hard work of preserving our racist past, so — one day — we will learn not to repeat it.” — writes Jonathan Zimmerman, who teaches education and history at the University of Pennsylvania, about moving racist statues into museums instead of storage.