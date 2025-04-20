🎢 The last park standing in Ocean City | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to Sunday.

Less than five blocks from the defunct Wonderland Pier, another amusement park is alive and ready for visitors down the Shore.

And for federal employees who remain on the job in Philly, work evokes a mix of anxiety, guilt, and resentment. Further down, hear how they’re coping with the stress of the shake-up spurred by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Gillian’s Wonderland Pier shut down last year, but there’s still fun to be had at Ocean City.

Playland’s Castaway Cove opened for the season on Friday. Brian Hartley, vice president of the family-owned landmark, says their existence surprises some people. “They think there are no rides in Ocean City,” he said.

🎡 Consistent crowds: Still, the park has attracted visitors for years, even after an electrical fire destroyed its arcade and signature pirate ship.

🎡 But not too crowded: With concerns that Castaway will absorb all of Wonderland’s patrons, Castaway is making space to allow for people to better move around.

🎡 In with the new: New rides and an arcade building will open this season. Expect another roller coaster in the future.

Read Amy Rosenberg’s latest for more on Castaway’s history and what park goers can expect this year.

Their colleagues are being fired. Their union rights are being stripped. And they have to deal with the fear they could be next on the chopping block.

For those federal employees still on the job in Philadelphia, they simply have to try to carry on and do their work. But they are distracted by the instability and chaos around them due to the government’s upheaval of their departments.

And as some prepare to take on more work and try to adjust to new procedures, others have already been living in that reality.

In their own words: The last few months have been “incredibly stressful,” said Andrew Kreider, an environmental protection specialist who is no longer “sure that concluding my career at EPA will be possible.”

Ariana Perez-Castells and Fallon Roth have the story.

What you should know today

